General Hospital's Mark Teschner Talks Daytime Emmy Silver Circle Induction and Challenge of Recasting Roles (INTERVIEW)

Mark Teschner Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM

General Hospital Casting Director Mark Teschner is an icon in this industry. He’s held the top casting position at GH since 1989! His previous credits include Ryan's Hope, Loving, Port Charles, and General Hospital: Night Shift.

The casting guru was honored at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmys as a Silver Circle Inductee. The Silver Circle “recognizes admired individuals who have made enduring contributions to daytime television. Inductees are exceptional professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 25 years.”

Daytime Confidential had the pleasure of speaking with Mark on the red carpet at the 51st Annual Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards. Teschner gave his thoughts on what it was like to be welcomed into The Silver Circle. “I mean, last night was the kind of night you dream of! It’s just sort of an acknowledgment for your body of work, not necessarily a specific year. I was just so appreciative. When I saw everybody from the show standing and cheering, I actually got a little choked up. And tonight, whatever happens, happens, I'm just happy to be here!”

For the past 35 years, Teschner’s talent has been on display in Port Charles. What goes into the casting process at the hospital soap? “Oh, boy, it is all encompassing! Everybody wants to know, like, what's the process for finding that next series regular? The next stars that work, you know. I'm given an idea of what we're looking for. Then, the producer and me, we spell it out. It gives me a ballpark of what we're looking for. The writers create material, and when I see that I get a real sense of the character. Then, the process begins. I will see as many actors as I need to define that perfect fit. It could be 3,4, 5 or 600 actors for that one role. You never feel like after the first day, “Oh, I found it!” You just keep on going until you really feel you found it, or have a few options. So it's a journey, but I love finding new faces.”

Oh the faces Teschner has found! However, what happens when he needs to find a new face for a current role? The casting aficionado admits recasting is the most challenging part of his job! “When an actor for whatever reason is not available immediately, and you have to come up with an idea that is kind of similar to what the character is! Or if it's a popular character that's leaving the show after a number of years, but the character has to go on. You want to find an actor that makes it their own, but still has the same sensibility of what's been established before. So, recasting is my least enjoyable aspect of the job, but I still don't mind it.”

What’s the thing that keeps Teschner coming back year after year? “You know, I just love it. I love what I do! I tell people, it's not a job. It's what I do. Even on stressful days, I'm still doing what I love! I always tell my daughter, even if you do what you love, you're gonna have a stressful day. It sees you through!” He parts with a few words of wisdom. “If you have a dream, follow it, believe in it, but requires intensity, and mostly passion.”