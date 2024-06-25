Y&R's Courtney Hope: “If Anything Were to Happen With Adam, it Would Shatter Sally"

Fresh off her recent Daytime Emmy win, The Young and the Restless' Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) is looking forward to what the future holds for her character. She spoke to First for Women about where the fashionista stands with her love life and what could happen between her and Adam (Mark Grossman).

Despite a bit of back-and-forth with Adam and Nick (Joshua Morrow), Sally is now happy with Adam. Hope said of the rogue Newman:

He’s a bit of a wildcard, but she feels like he’s cut from the same cloth and really understands her. If he hadn’t dumped her in the beginning – for ‘her own good’ or whatever! – she would have continued to date him. So she had to see this through.

What could be coming down the pike for the two? Hope said:

I’m so invested in Sally, her path, and her unsuccessful love excursions. I want her to have the dream! Given what she and Adam have been through and lost, it would be a beautiful and healing moment for them to have a child that actually survives.

But this is a daytime drama, where fairytale forevers aren't always a reality. She admitted: