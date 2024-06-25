The Young and the Restless Recap: Kyle Brutally Rebuffs Audra’s Attempt to Make Nice

Michael Mealor, Zuleyka Silver

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

A confident Audra walks into the GCAC and sees Kyle at the bar. She takes a seat and says she was hoping to run into him. Kyle isn’t surprised she tracked him down. They complete a quick review of their brief affair and Audra says they simply had different agendas in their lives at the time. Kyle knows she’s approaching him about Victor’s offer and says working together requires trust. Audra thinks there’s no reason they can’t work things out. Kyle continues to resist and Audra wonders why, if he’s going to be so difficult, he simply hasn’t turned down Victor’s offer. Kyle says he was just trying to be polite but has no intention of working with his former lover.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Sharon and Nick Welcome Faith Home

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!