The Bold and the Beautiful's Annika Noelle on Hope Logan: "She's All Over The Place!" (INTERVIEW)

Annika Noelle Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is a woman in transition on The Bold and the Beautiful. In the last year, she left her husband Liam (Scott Clifton) for her arch nemesis’ brother Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). The duo burned up screens until Hope refused to marry Thomas and he skipped town. Then, she had her eyes set on Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) husband Finn (Tanner Novlan)! Not to mention, her line Hope For The Future sales are sinking and it might be a wrap if Steffy has anything to say about it. This week, Thomas returned to Los Angeles with a new fiancée, Paris (Diamond White), leaving Hope reeling.

Daytime Confidential had the chance to catch up with Noelle on the 51st Annual Daytime Emmys Red Carpet. The actress dazzled in a gorgeous gold gown featured on The Bold and the Beautiful. Noelle sang the praises of the shows Costume Design Director, Jeresa Featherstone. “Does it look familiar? It was on the show! Jeresa Featherstone, our head of wardrobe, picked this for me! She’s everything! We love her!”

The Emmy Nominee told me how she picked her reel. “Hope had a really big year! I was very grateful to have that material. It really was the evolution of her and her kind of breaking bad. She's always been very swayed by other people's opinions and other people's voices. It finally was her kind of coming into her own and saying, well, right or wrong at least it's my decision to make! I just wanted to show the arc of that story.” She also gave some shine to her fellow Bold castmates. “Gosh! Those scenes with Scott Clifton and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan)! Everyone! Matt (Atkinson) too! How could I not just feature them? They make my job easier!”

Matthew Atkinson is the other half of Thomas and Hope aka Thope. I had to ask what is going with the couple because Thomas left Los Angeles heartbroken that Hope turned down his marriage proposal. Noelle teasingly wondered, “Where is he? If Brad Bell (Executive Producer) walks the carpet, can you grill him for me? Your guess is as good as mine!” The fans have been very vocal about the couple! Noelle had a few doubts about how it was going to come together for Thomas and Hope. She explains “Initially, I was like, how on earth are we going to make this leap from everything that he put Hope through to this! Because, for once, you know, it wasn't rushed. I feel like they took more time. It did wind up working. So, I know. I know. I see a lot of opinions on social media. Either way, I'm just grateful I'm a part of it all.”

Currently, Hope isn’t really confident in anything she’s doing. What is it like playing an unsure Hope? Noelle tells it like it is! “She's all over the place! She feels a little directionless right now, but it's really my job to try to find the point of view. I just look at it as another acting challenge, and also an opportunity of, like, painting with different colors on my palette. They're writing different things, and we’ll have to see if she follows in her mother's footsteps. Is it inherited DNA?” It very well could be, Annika!

Not only is the apple not falling from the tree, the Steffy and Hope rivalry is heating back up! What is it like sparring with Jacqueline MacInnes Wood? “I love Jacqui! We love each other! The say cut and we start bursting into laughter! I’m thinking of yesterday and what’s coming up! It’s so fun! I personally love to see when women come together and they aren’t fighting over men. I do like that we're involving the business. Finally, we're involved in fashion again. I'm really excited to see what may be coming, because I think some people might be going to International and showing off some Forrester Creations!”

As for what’s next for Hope, Noelle spills a little tea! “With the loss of Thomas and the loss of Liam, she’s trying to find her own footing by herself! We're gonna see her trying to find some solid ground. Now what that looks like is well….”

Tune in to The Bold and The Beautiful weekdays on CBS to find out!