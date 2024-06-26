The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Thomas and Paris Explain Their Whirlwind Romance

Matthew Atkinson, Diamond White, Henry Joseph Samiri

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Thomas, Paris, Douglas and Hope are having one of the most awkward reunions in recent memory at Forrester Creations. Thomas acknowledges Hope’s shock after learning about his engagement to Paris, who also notes they’ve kept their relationship under wraps. Hope asks when and how this relationship evolved.

Paris reminds Hope she was working at International which is where Thomas and Douglas landed. They started going to dinner and Douglas says he and Paris went out together a lot. Douglas sees Hope’s reaction and tells his mommy everything will be ok. He knows his dad really loves Paris and says their relationship is for real. Just then, Paris gets Douglas out of the room so Hope and Thomas can chat.

Hope GLARES at Thomas as she can’t believe this turn of events. Thomas explains he wanted to wait to tell her in person. Hope is beside herself and wonders how she could have so completely misread the situation. She thought when Douglas ran into her arms, he and Thomas had returned to reunite with her.

