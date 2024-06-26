Perkie’s Observations: Ava Enlists Scotty to Battle Sonny on General Hospital

Kin Shriner

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Trina stops by Sonny's to pick up some things for Ava. Sonny tells her to let Ava know she'll be hearing from his lawyer regarding custody.

Trina drops off the items to Ava at the Metro Court and tells her to expect a call from Sonny's lawyer. Ava gets angry and complains Sonny is trying to take Avery away from her. She tells Trina she's going to fight him on it.

Joss and Gio are hanging out at the apartment when Trina arrives. She tells Gio about how angry Ava is. Gio worries she can do something to hurt Sonny and Trina admits Ava is angry enough.

Kristina tells Alexis she drew up a petition if TJ and Molly split up, the baby would stay with the Davis women. She asks Alexis to look it over, but she says she doesn't want to get involved. Alexis thinks Kristina is jumping the gun because of one argument. Kristina counters that TJ and Molly never fought like this before the pregnancy, and she needs to be prepared. Alexis subconsciously thinks Kristina wants them to break up, but Kristina denies it.

Sonny interrupts to tell Alexis he just found out about Ava being behind her disbarment and kicked her out. Alexis says she's no longer disbarred and will join Diane's firm. Sonny says he's gearing up for a legal battle.

Ava tells Scotty about her problems with Sonny and how she wants to fight for Avery. She says Sonny has a history of violence and mental health crises. Scotty agrees to defend her.

Sasha and Cody discuss Violet and how sad she seems. He wonders why she's at the mansion and not with her father. Sasha says she overheard others saying Violet and the newlyweds could be moving in permanently.

Mac arrives to thank Cody for helping out Maxie and the kids while he was away. He also apologized for thinking Cody was a con man and offers a handshake. After Mac leaves, Sasha complains to Cody about not telling Mac the truth. Cody doesn't think the timing was right.

Brook Lynn tells Tracy she's scared of what comes next and Tracy says they need to consider the mansion a permanent situation for Violet. Tracy says she spoke with Olivia and Monica and when Finn goes to rehab, they can't move Violet back into his apartment.

Brook Lynn says they can move into a bigger place, but Tracy says Violet needs stability and consistency. Tracy says the Quartermaines are willing to provide a home for the three of them. Brook Lynn says she has to discuss it with Chase but is grateful they are all able to help Violet. Tracy says she's proud of Brook Lynn and the two share a hug.

Finn runs into Chase at Gregory's bench. He's angry Chase hasn't called him back regarding Violet. Chase says Violet is worried and confused after finding him passed out but says all the Quartermaines have tried to reassure her.



Chase says he didn't have a choice but to file the papers. Finn admits this isn't where he thought he would be at this point in his life. He can't believe he scared Violet, and says he's broken. Chase says he wants to help but Finn has to take the first step. Finn calls the rehab center to let them know he'll be checking in tonight. Finn asks to be able to say goodbye to Violet before going.

Chase gets home and tells them about his talk with Finn. He says Finn wants to see Violet before going to rehab and promises he'll monitor the conversation and will shut it down if there is an issue.

Finn comes in and Tracy offers him a hug. Brook Lynn tells them Violet is ready for the conversation.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!