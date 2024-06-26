Relive the Loving Pilot on its Premiere Anniversary (VIDEO)

ABC

On June 26, 1983, Loving premiered on ABC with a two-hour primetime feature before settling into its daytime slot. Co-created by daytime legends Agnes Nixon and Douglas Marland, Loving revolved around the loves and losses of the Donovan and Alden families.

Innumerable daytime and primetime stars are counted among Loving’s alumni. Today you can find these familiar faces on your favorite current soaps: Laura Wright, Lisa LoCicero, Rena Sofer and Genie Francis are all on General Hospital. Amelia Heinle and Susan Walters are on The Young and the Restless.

ABC

Daytime veterans Debbi Morgan, Darnell Williams, Roger Howarth, Noelle Beck, Catherine Hickland, Ted King, Jessica Collins, Paul Anthony Stewart, Anders Hove, Mark Pinter, Ilene Kristen and Linden Ashby all starred in or appeared on Loving over its run.

ABC

For a soap opera that only aired from 1983 to 1995, it had its share of alumni make a splash in primetime. Edie Falco went on to star in The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie. Michael Weatherly is best known for his role on NCIS. Bryan Cranston scored hits Malcolm in the Middle and Breaking Bad. Isaiah Washington was among the original cast of ABC's long-running blockbuster medical soap opera Grey’s Anatomy, Luke Perry had stints on Loving and Another World before breaking hearts in primetime on Beverly Hills, 90210.

Take a trip down memory lane with the Loving pilot below and then share your favorite Loving memories in the comments below!