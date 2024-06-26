Skip to main content

Michael Easton Announces He's Leaving General Hospital (VIDEO)

Michael Easton

Finn's days in Port Charles are over. Actor Michael Easton posted an Instagram video in which he revealed that he just filmed his final scenes. Easton said, 

Easton also thanked the fans for:

Easton joined General Hospital in 2012, when he brought his One Life to Live character, John McBain to Port Chuck. When McBain was written out, he assumed the newly created role of Silas Clay. Then, when Silas's run ended, Easton took on a third role, Hamilton Finn. Finn's recent descent into alcoholism has left fans speculating that his days were numbered.

Watch the entire video here:

