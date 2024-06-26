Photo Credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Finn's days in Port Charles are over. Actor Michael Easton posted an Instagram video in which he revealed that he just filmed his final scenes. Easton said,

I just wanted to let you know that I filmed my final scenes here at General Hospital. I've loved every minute that I've been here. I want to thank the entire cast and crew for allowing me to share their stage.

Easton also thanked the fans for:

The kindness and love you've shown me and my family.

Easton joined General Hospital in 2012, when he brought his One Life to Live character, John McBain to Port Chuck. When McBain was written out, he assumed the newly created role of Silas Clay. Then, when Silas's run ended, Easton took on a third role, Hamilton Finn. Finn's recent descent into alcoholism has left fans speculating that his days were numbered.

Watch the entire video here: