Michael Mealor Previews Kyle's Post-Jabot Life on The Young And The Restless
Kyle on The Young & The Restless is a world-class job hopper. He went from co-CEO of Jabot to CEO of Marchetti, then back to Jabot as COO, only to be fired by his own back-from-the-dead co-CEO mother for being too big for his corporate britches. Now, he's on the brink of accepting a job offer from his father Jack's (Peter Bergman) archrival, The Great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to become co-CEO of Genoa City's newest cosmetics corporation, Glissade.
Kyle's portayer, Michael Mealor shared his thoughts on Kyle's latest business move with Soap Opera Digest:
Victor's offer comes with a very big string attached. His co-CEO will be his ex, Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver). Explains Mealor:
Will this new venture be the job that lasts for Kyle, or will he soon return to the Abbott family fold? Stay tuned!