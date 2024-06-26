Michael Mealor Previews Kyle's Post-Jabot Life on The Young And The Restless

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Kyle on The Young & The Restless is a world-class job hopper. He went from co-CEO of Jabot to CEO of Marchetti, then back to Jabot as COO, only to be fired by his own back-from-the-dead co-CEO mother for being too big for his corporate britches. Now, he's on the brink of accepting a job offer from his father Jack's (Peter Bergman) archrival, The Great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to become co-CEO of Genoa City's newest cosmetics corporation, Glissade.

Kyle's portayer, Michael Mealor shared his thoughts on Kyle's latest business move with Soap Opera Digest:

This is his chance to really make a name for himself outside of Jabot. I think the cosmetics industry will always know Kyle as an Abbott. It’s not known that Victor is an investor but Glissade is a fully funded company and Kyle gets to build it from the ground up in a way that he sees fit. This can really show his drive, his ability, his creativity, all away from the legacy of Jabot so that’s becoming more and more attractive to Kyle.

Victor's offer comes with a very big string attached. His co-CEO will be his ex, Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver). Explains Mealor:

I think it’s going to be difficult and will be quite a wild ride that’s ahead of them because neither of them trust each or like each other that much. This could be a powder keg ready to go off, but he’s still very tempted to go for it.

Will this new venture be the job that lasts for Kyle, or will he soon return to the Abbott family fold? Stay tuned!