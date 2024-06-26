Skip to main content

Michael Mealor Previews Kyle's Post-Jabot Life on The Young And The Restless

Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless

Kyle on The Young & The Restless is a world-class job hopper. He went from co-CEO of Jabot to CEO of Marchetti, then back to Jabot as COO, only to be fired by his own back-from-the-dead co-CEO mother for being too big for his corporate britches. Now, he's on the brink of accepting a job offer from his father Jack's (Peter Bergman) archrival, The Great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to become co-CEO of Genoa City's newest cosmetics corporation, Glissade.

Kyle's portayer, Michael Mealor shared his thoughts on Kyle's latest business move with Soap Opera Digest:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Victor's offer comes with a very big string attached. His co-CEO will be his ex, Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver). Explains Mealor:

Will this new venture be the job that lasts for Kyle, or will he soon return to the Abbott family fold? Stay tuned!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Kyle, Audra, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Kyle and Audra Hit The Sheets!

By Jillian BoweComment
Y&R Jack
The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack Schemes to End Kyle and Victor's Partnership

By Jillian BoweComment
Y&R Kyle and Summer
The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Summer Demands Kyle Ditch Audra

By Jillian BoweComment
Y&R Kyle
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Kyle Loses His Job

By Jillian BoweComment