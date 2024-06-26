Rachel Bilson "Up For" The O.C. Reunion After Shooting Ad Campaign Playing Summer Roberts

Everett Collection/Fox

Could a revival of The O.C be on the horizon? Actress Rachel Bilson is game for it if so. Bilson recently teamed up with the teen soap's creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, for a new ad campaign for the tequila brand 21Seeds in which she reprised her role as spoiled rich girl Summer Roberts. The ads hinted at memorable moments from the show such as Marissa (Mischa Barton) tossing a chair in the pool and the legendary phrase, "Welcome to the O.C., b***h." Variety spoke with Bilson to get the 411 on how her reconnection with the series showrunners came about.

How did 21Seeds come about? Does Josh or Stephanie send you a text asking you to play Summer again? Josh told me about it. I have to start by saying anything that Josh and Stephanie do, I’m always like, “Yeah.” They say, “Jump.” I say, “How high?” So they came to me with this. I’m obviously a fan of 21Seeds, so that was a no-brainer, but then when they said we’re going to bring Summer back and they were writing it, of course I’m going to do it because how fun does that sound? Tequila and Summer, come on! She’s obviously drinking her tequila because no Orange County housewife can survive without it.

Did re-teaming with the duo make Bilson want to slip back into the role of Summer Roberts and have a show reunion? Bilson stated:

I would always be up for it. But it’s also this thing that people still watch and are still discovering. So do you just leave that special moment as it is? You weigh both sides because obviously it would be fun and I love everybody and it would be awesome to go back and we need to somehow bring Marissa back to life and do the whole thing if we do it. But also leaving it for what it was and how special it kind of was, is also a positive.

Would you be here for The O.C. reunion? Sound off in the comments below!