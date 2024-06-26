Rachel Bilson "Up For" The O.C. Reunion After Shooting Ad Campaign Playing Summer Roberts
Could a revival of The O.C be on the horizon? Actress Rachel Bilson is game for it if so. Bilson recently teamed up with the teen soap's creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, for a new ad campaign for the tequila brand 21Seeds in which she reprised her role as spoiled rich girl Summer Roberts. The ads hinted at memorable moments from the show such as Marissa (Mischa Barton) tossing a chair in the pool and the legendary phrase, "Welcome to the O.C., b***h." Variety spoke with Bilson to get the 411 on how her reconnection with the series showrunners came about.
Did re-teaming with the duo make Bilson want to slip back into the role of Summer Roberts and have a show reunion? Bilson stated:
Would you be here for The O.C. reunion? Sound off in the comments below!