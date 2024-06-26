Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Mamie Reminds Lily She’s Not to be Ignored

The Young and the Restless Recap for June 25, 2024
Veronica Redd

Veronica Redd

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nate and Devon walk into the main office at Chancellor-Winters. They both acknowledge it appears Lily’s plan to divide the company is coming to fruition. Nate reminds Devon to act surprised when the big announcement is made. Devon is clearly distracted, and Nate asks what’s up. He says he’s good just as Lily and Billy arrive.

Lily thanks Nate and Devon for joining and recognizes there has been a great deal of tension at the company. Devon agrees and shoots Billy a look. Lily continues saying the in-fighting has stifled the company’s growth. She says she and Billy have a plan, just as Mamie enters saying she would love to hear all about it.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Kyle Brutally Rebuffs Audra’s Attempt to Make Nice

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_3209
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Lily and Devon Have a Sibling Spat About Company Business

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3490
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Billy and Lily Send Devon’s Blood Pressure Sky High

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1359
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Mamie Welcomes Nate Back to Chancellor-Winters

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3559
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Chance Questions Why Lily Chose Chancellor Over Her Family

By Joshua BaldwinComment