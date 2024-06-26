The Young and the Restless Recap: Mamie Reminds Lily She’s Not to be Ignored

Veronica Redd

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nate and Devon walk into the main office at Chancellor-Winters. They both acknowledge it appears Lily’s plan to divide the company is coming to fruition. Nate reminds Devon to act surprised when the big announcement is made. Devon is clearly distracted, and Nate asks what’s up. He says he’s good just as Lily and Billy arrive.

Lily thanks Nate and Devon for joining and recognizes there has been a great deal of tension at the company. Devon agrees and shoots Billy a look. Lily continues saying the in-fighting has stifled the company’s growth. She says she and Billy have a plan, just as Mamie enters saying she would love to hear all about it.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Kyle Brutally Rebuffs Audra’s Attempt to Make Nice

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!