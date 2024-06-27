The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Hope Questions Thomas’ Rapid Life Choices

Matthew Atkinson, Annika Noelle

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope and Thomas continue their conversation in the main office at Forrester Creations. Thomas wishes Hope had been this enthused about their connection before he left town. Hope says she was always passionate about their relationship. She always loved him. Thomas counters saying he kept hoping she would except one of his proposals but she never did. Thus, he had to move on. Hope says she understands but doesn’t get the whiplash engagement to Paris, not to mention Douglas already calling her mom. She says all these changes are too fast and thinks Thomas knows it, as well.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Thomas and Paris Explain Their Whirlwind Romance

