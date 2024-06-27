The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge Questions Thomas About Hiding His Engagement

Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Thomas and Paris are chatting with Ridge at Forrester Creations. Ridge wants Thomas to do whatever he wants but is confused why his son didn’t tell him about this engagement. Thomas admits he’s messed up in relationships before and wanted to be completely certain before filling him in.

Steffy and Hope are chatting about Thomas in the main office. Hope understands Steffy is always looking out for her brother but says she has Thomas’ best interests at heart, as well. She can’t believe Thomas’ whirlwind engagement to Paris doesn’t concern her.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Hope Questions Thomas’ Life Choices

