Days of Our Lives Recap: Chanel’s Pregnancy Ends in Tragedy

Raven Bowens, Carson Boatman

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Marlena and Brady chat about Tate and what happened the night before. Brady recognizes Marlena has something to say and asks for her counsel. She wonders if his reaction to Tate and Holly is actually connected to his issues with Theresa.

Brady denies anything is happening with Theresa. Marlena asks questions which elicits the story of their recent hookup. She asks him what he wants, and Brady asks to change the subject. He goes on to say he’s not ready to talk about his feelings for Theresa. With that, Marlena says she’s headed to the hospital to see patients (I have grown to love these two together).

Kiriakis Mansion: Theresa fills Bonnie in on Tate and Holly’s adventures the night before. Just then, Alex walks in and shows off Theresa’s engagement ring. Bonnie asks about the details when Theresa gets a call. After she exits, Bonnie asks if Alex has discussed any of his plans with Justin.

Alex INFURIATINGLY calls his FATHER by his first name, saying he hasn’t had time to talk to him and mentions they had a little disagreement. Bonnie uses her own experiences for context saying she knows when a woman is trying to manipulate a man’s feelings. Bonnie goes on to remind Alex that Justin is his father and loves him. Alex says he doesn’t need protection from Theresa but Bonnie thinks his looks and his bank account make her think otherwise. Just then, Theresa walks back in.

Bonnie tries to play off the conversation but Theresa is having none of her foolishness. Alex explains Bonnie has concerns about their relationship, but he loves her. Theresa doesn’t understand Bonnie’s attitude as she was once very supportive. Bonnie explains Justin is protective of his son and he made some good points. She goes on to discuss Sarah and Xander’s upcoming wedding. When Bonnie mentions Xander’s mother, Theresa looks like she’s seen a ghost.

Bonnie says Sarah is trying to help Xander mend fences by inviting his mother to the wedding. Theresa wonders if it’s a good idea and both Bonnie and Alex ask why it wouldn’t be. When Theresa mentions she was a raging alcoholic, Bonnie says an addiction problem really shouldn’t preclude folks from being included in family events (take the hint, Jeannie Theresa). Alex asks Theresa if there is some specific reason for his concern. She says she’s only concerned about inviting long-lost family members to important events. Bonnie relieves the tension saying Sarah’s had no luck finding her.

Xander and Sarah’s Pad: The engaged couple are looking over their invitations and trying to focus on their wedding. Xander asks if he should start licking… the envelopes. Sarah gets a wee flustered and says she’s headed to her mom’s mansion for help. Before she can exit, Xander tells Sarah about his frank conversation with Maggie about Konstantin.

They review Xander’s difficult relationship with Victor. Sarah says Victor loved him but Xander can’t understand why he was left out of the will. Sarah reminds him everyone was excluded except Alex. Xander understands but was still disappointed. Sarah wraps her arms around her beloved for comfort and then asks if he wants to take another shot at finding his mother. She explains she doesn’t want him to have the same regrets about his mother that he has about Victor.

Xander has an idea and calls his Aunt Mazie. She says they had recent contact and gave Xander her most recent address.

Paulina and Abe’s Place: Chanel grabs her midsections and bends over in excruciating pain. Johnny wants to call the doctor, but Chanel thinks the pain will pass. Paulina recalls how she had pain multiple times during her pregnancies when Chanel shrieks in pain. With that, they all head out the door.

University Hospital – Lobby: Leo is upset about his visit with mommy dearest when Mark walks up and checks on him. Leo remembers him from Horton Square as the man who wanted to drink his water. Leo explains a bit about his less than stellar interaction with his mother as the good doctor attentively listens. Without saying a word, Mark leans over and draws Leo into a hug. They get chummy and Leo says he’s not being flirtatious, since Mark told him he wasn’t gay – a fact Dr. Greene doesn’t seem to remember. Before he can respond, a cramping Chanel arrives with Johnny and Paulina in tow. They sweep her off to a room leaving Leo behind.

University Hospital – Exam Room: Dr. Greene asks Paulina to leave so he can examine Chanel. She says she’s incredibly scared and Johnny tries to comfort her. The good doctor begins an ultrasound but quickly stops. He turns and tells the couple there’s been a miscarriage. Dr. Greene explains a miscarriage at this stage is not unusual and says he’s going to send in a specialist to see if he can get them answers. After he leaves, Chanel collapses into Johnny’s arms.

University Hospital – Lobby: Marlena walks in and Leo says hello. He says they don’t have an appointment until the following day and she says she has a few minutes before her first payments.

University Hospital – Marlena’s Office: Marlena is surprised Leo went to see Diana so quickly. He says it was a complete disaster. Leo fills her in on all of Diana’s horrible words, and Marlena sympathizes with how horrible the situation must have been. Leo says he hoped she would apologize for all she ever did. Marlena notes his mother speaking words doesn’t make them true. She goes on to note Leo is no longer dependent on his mother and there is no reason to give her this kind of power. Leo agrees, smiles and mentions Dr. Greene’s recent attention. He tells her the entire story of the two times he encountered Mark. She tries to reason with him and he says he won’t get his hopes up. Marlena admits she doesn’t know him but also couldn’t give up any information even if she did. She goes on to urge him not to read anything into the situation so he doesn’t get hurt. With that, Marlena says they’re out of time and they agree to pickup the situation with Diana at their next session.

Endings

Brady is at Titan flashing back to his hookup with Theresa when Alex arrives. They chat about the prom and Alex tells Brady that he proposed to Theresa.

Sarah arrives at the Kiriakis mansion and tells Bonnie she has one more name to add to the invitation list. When Sarah indicates the person is Xander’s mother, Theresa nearly chokes on her coffee.

Xander is chatting with baby Victoria about the possibility of his mother showing up for the wedding. He admits he’s not looking forward to the possibility.

Dr. Greene is talking on the phone to someone about delivering bad news to patients. He thanks them for listening and says he will see them later in the evening. When he hangs up, Leo is right there and says he’s sorry about the bad news he had to deliver. He pushes forward and just asks to whom he was speaking. Dr. Greene says it was his girlfriend (though he pauses before saying the word). Afterwards, he quickly exits.

Paulina enters Chanel’s room and Johnny says they lost the baby. She asks what happened and Chanel says it’s all Paulina’s fault.

