Days of Our Lives Recap: Theresa Sneakily Snatches the Wedding Invitation for Xander’s Mother

Emily O’Brien

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ arrives and tells Stefan that Gabi isn’t getting out of prison. Stefan loses his s*** and reminds him that he holds the key to EJ keeping his family. EJ explains how he advocated for Gabi to the judge, who was receptive. The judge insists on having the actual black book (which Melinda possesses) to re-open Gabi’s case. Stefan tells EJ to go get the book, but he says Melinda isn’t returning his calls. They argue a bit about Melinda before Stefan develops a plan. He says Melinda is holding onto the evidence because she wants immunity in the baby switching incident. EJ thinks Nicole will go insane but Stefan doesn’t care.

The Spectator: Nicole is chatting with Jude saying EJ is down because Johnny is leaving. Just then, she gets a call from Eric who just wanted to check in after the prom drama. Nicole goes off on Theresa and how she attacked Holly. More importantly, she hates how Holly continues to lie to her. Eric tries to be supportive by saying the least supportive cliché in history, “this too shall pass.” They hang up and Xander arrives with Victoria in tow.

Xander congratulates Nicole on getting her baby back but thinks Eric must be experiencing his worst nightmare. Nicole mentions the last time Eric lost a baby when Xander let Sarah and Eric think Kristen’s baby belonged to them. Xander admits his actions were terrible but was only trying to help Sarah and Eric. He reminds Nicole she is the OG of switching babies and Sloan probably learned from her. Nicole is annoyed and wonders why he’s suddenly so concerned about Eric. Xander wonders why she wants to work for someone who she hates so much.

They quit quibbling and Xander notes how well their lives are going now. Nicole can’t believe Sarah agreed to marry him and looks suspect when Xander says they’re inviting his mother. She seems to remember how Xander and his mother don’t get along and he gives her a little perspective. Xander tells her a bit about how Victor stepped in when his mother was very absent – which did not thrill his mum. After his dad died, Xander’s mother began to drink to numb the pain. He thinks it’s possible he reminded his mum of his dad. Nicole also talks about the issues she had with her own mother. They had different issues but similar enough that she understands (never bad for enemies to have a moment of understanding).

Brady Pub: Roman and Eric talk about Harris vacating his room and leaving town. Eric says he may be leaving town soon, as well. He says he’s been struggling the past few weeks and has been considering job offers in other cities. Roman pushes and Eric says being around Jude is an issue but so is Nicole. He thinks it’s a good idea to put distance between himself and this entire situation. Roman mentions leaving town when he found out Belle wasn’t his daughter, so he understands.

Titan: Brady is surprised to learn Theresa and Alex are getting married. Brady begrudgingly says congratulations but is worried about the impact on Tate. Alex says he’s gotten over his issues and completely trusts Theresa. Brady thinks maybe he think twice. He wonders if Theresa wants Alex or his money. He understands Theresa loves money but notes she was into him before he inherited Victor’s money.

Brady thinks Theresa knew about the inheritance and reminds Alex about their trip to Greece. When they returned to the hotel, Konstantin had delivered the briefcase with the will to Theresa at the hotel. Alex refuses to believe Theresa set the whole thing up.

Kiriakis Mansion: Sarah explains to Bonnie and Theresa about Xander’s phone call to his Aunt Mazie who provided his mother’s address. Theresa pipes up saying they can’t contact her. Sarah is rightfully confused and wonders why she cares. Theresa scrambles saying Xander’s mother could be a complete disaster.

Theresa admits she may have overreacted, but doubles down saying when folks are under the influence, they tend to say mean and horrible things. She worries about more drama after what happened with Konstantin. Sarah isn’t happy but appreciates her concern. She asks that Theresa trust her and Xander to know what’s best for them. Sarah notes she has to get to the post office and Theresa says she can help. She admits she has an ulterior motive as she hopes Sarah will help her with her wedding. Bonnie asks if she’s set a date and then suggests the two couples have a double wedding.

Bonnie thinks the double wedding makes sense because they both have similar guest lists. Theresa notes she and Xander don’t like each other, and Sarah says Alex and Xander don’t like each other, either. Bonnie doubles down thinking the wedding could really reunite the family. Sarah nips Bonnie in the bud saying she and Theresa will discuss at a later date.

They move along to talk about the prom debacle. Theresa snaps about Holly but Sarah pushes back. Theresa says she knows Holly all too well. She was Holly and doesn’t want Tate involved with someone similar. The conversation continues and Theresa creates a distraction to snatch the invitation for Xander’s mother off the table.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Chanel’s Pregnancy Ends in Tragedy

Endings

Theresa arrives at Titan to grab Alex for lunch. Before they can leave, Brady says congratulations to Theresa on her engagement to Alex.

Xander and Sarah run into each other in Horton Square. He asks about the wedding planning and Sarah says Theresa helped them.

Bonnie kicks over a garbage can in the Kiriakis living room and finds the invitation to Xander’s mother (why would Theresa leave it there?). Bonnie puts a stamp on it and decides to put it in the mailbox herself.

Nicole is typing away when Eric arrives with news.

EJ calls Rafe (and refers to himself as D.A. DiMera, giggle). He tells EJ he needs to find Melinda Trask, immediately.

Stefan goes to Statesville and sees Gabi.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!