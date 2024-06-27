Days of Our Lives' Eric Martsolf on Brady and Kristen: "They're Kind of the Couple That You Love to Hate" (INTERVIEW)

Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM

Days of Our Lives’ Eric Martsolf is no stranger to The Daytime Emmys. The actor picked up the Supporting Actor award in 2014. This year, he was nominated for the first time in the lead actor category!

On the 51st Annual Daytime Emmys red carpet, Martsolf gave his thoughts on the nomination and his Emmy reel. “I'm really excited about it! Most of Brady's storyline is based on his tumultuous relationship with Kristen DiMera . They're kind of the couple that you love to hate. They're going through a custody issue right now with their daughter. So, I chose that material because it was something that parents could relate to. A lot of voters are parents and they understand the torment that parents go through. For the scenes I submitted, I made a note of it that day when we filmed those scenes with Stacy Haiduk who plays Kristen. Like, I was sweating and shaking. I used that for my reel and I guess people resonated with it.”

Rachel Black, portrayed by Finley Rose Slater, is Brady and Kristen's daughter who always keeps the duo on their toes. This past year, she skipped school and borrowed her Dad’s phone to get a ride share to visit her mother in prison! She managed to cry her way into actually seeing Kristen. Martsolf shares what it’s like sharing the screen with such a talented young actress. “I've worked with a lot of kids. She's a spitfire. She works all the time. First of all, she has a better resume than I'll ever have. She's also present, but she's spicy. She's very spicy. There’s always something! Like in the middle of the take she’ll step on my foot. And I’ll be like, what are you doing? She’ll say, I don't know. I just felt like it! She's doing what she's supposed to do at her age. She's sassy, but she brings in energy to that kid role that sometimes kids don't always bring. She has something interesting. I think the writers have felt that and seen that. She is definitely Kristen and Brady's kid, that's for sure.”

As for what’s coming up next for Brady, Martsolf is more than prepared! “Brady has a son now that has been aged to the age of 18. So, I'm very excited about that. For the first time in my life, I don't have to do a lot of work. I got two 18 year olds at home that we deal with on a continual basis. I just have to show up and be like I got this! Pregnancy? Drinking? What do you want? Curfew? So, I'm having a really good time because that's an actor when live that stuff. It's been a joy for me.”