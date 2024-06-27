Jophielle Love, Michael Easton

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Violet and Finn share a hug and she's concerned about his hand. She wants to go home but he says he's going away for a little while. Violet wants to go with him, but Finn says he's sick and she must stay behind. He explains he has been drinking and needs help to stop.

Violet promises she can help him, but he says he needs to go on his own. She's desperate to be with him and tearfully tells him they can take care of each other. Finn promises it's not her fault and the two share a tearful hug.

Dex stops by to see Josslyn and offers his help moving her in. They make small talk about his new career. Dex asks what it would take for them to go back to the way things were before he told her Sonny wanted him to kill Cyrus. Josslyn says she understands and knows he joined the PCPD because it's where he should be.

Sam gets home and Dante tells her Jason came to pick up Danny. Sam tells Dante Jason stayed away all this time because the Feds have evidence against Carly. Dante says hacking the FBI is a federal crime and she could go to prison. Sam defends Spinelli, but Dante says the FBI likely can trace it. He points out she could be taken away from her kids.

Sam defends their actions again and claims it would be impossible to prove. Dante says they broke federal laws and questions whether she wants to stay with her kids or have them visit her in prison. He warns her not to tell anyone else, leave it all alone and hope it doesn't come out.

Sam swears she was just trying to help but she's angry Jason abandoned his boys for Carly. She's upset Carly will always be his first priority and thinks it would break Danny's heart if he knew. Dante tells her to make sure Danny never finds out.

Jason brings Danny to a garage to tinker with his motorcycle. Danny wants to know how Jason learned about bikes, and he explains the accident and his brain injury. Danny wants to learn to ride but Jason says he needs permission from Sam. Jason drops Danny off at home where he glows to Sam and Dante about working on the bike with his father.

Carly summons Diane and tells her about the meeting of the Five Families and how she did it because Cyrus was trying to take over. Carly says there was a threat to the family and the FBI has a recording. Carly tells her about hacking into the FBI database and says she won't reveal who the source is. Diane wants to know why the deep dive was done in the first place.

Carly says Jason is being blackmailed to work with the FBI and she's worried they won't honor the deal. Carly says she wants to fight it out in court and wonders what her chances are. Diane asks if she engaged in any actual mob business or if anyone at the meeting would be willing to testify against her.

Carly says the others at the meeting were Selina and Cyrus as well as Novak and Buscema who are since dead. Diane says given Carly's involvement with the mob element and the issues with the SEC, the justice department has a strong case.

Diane says she thinks the best they could hope for is a 30% chance and doesn't like those odds. Carly says it's not fair for Jason to be under the FBI's thumb, but Diane says Jason doesn't need her to save him. Diane tells her to let Jason do what he has been because her rushing in might mess things up. She says she'll work on a defense just in case.

Brook Lynn and Violet discuss what they'll do while Finn is gone. Brook Lynn reassures her and the two share a hug.

Chase drives Finn to the rehab center and he thanks his brother for allowing him to say goodbye to Violet. Finn admits he did the right thing and Chase promises to take good care of her. Chase warns him not to take any shortcuts and to think of Violet's wellbeing.

(*Jophielle Love needs all of the awards. She was spectacular today. That felt like real tears because ME is leaving. GUH)

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!