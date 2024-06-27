Jonathan Jackson

General Hospital fans were stunned earlier this week when they learned that Jonathan Jackson was returning to GH as Lucky Spencer. The five-time Daytime Emmy winner appeared on his real-life buddy's Steve Burton's (Jason Morgan) Daily Drama podcast to delve into the reasons why he's diving back into daytime.

Jackson told Burton and co-host Bradford Anderson (Spinelli):

Even when I left the show [the first time] in 1999, I always had the intention of coming back... Growing up there, working with Tony [Geary] and Genie [Francis], it was never in my mind that I'm leaving and I'm never going to return. I thought 'I really want to figure out a way to come back.'

Jackson revealed that he's stayed in touch with GH Executive Producer Frank Valentini since 2015, when he appeared in a few episodes.

We kept in contact here and there and then when Steve came back I was super excited for him and for the show and everything... it just kind of happened organically like that. It just felt like the right time.

Jackson revealed that the opportunity to reunite with his TV Mom, Francis, played a role in his decision.

When I came back in 2010, it was incredible. It was great to get to work with Tony again after all these years[...] It's a very special thing about this medium, that you can work with someone when you're 11 to 17 years old and then work with them again when you're 28 and [again] now. But Genie wasn't really there for those couple years [...] I got to work with her very briefly in 2015 in those few episodes, but I always thought 'Man, I would love to be able to really work with her again.'

Jackson admits he does not know much about his upcoming storyline and has a lot to learn about the current state of the Spencer family.

I have a lot of catching up to do, but I kind of enjoy that because I feel I don't have any expectations. I'm just walking in there... I don't know a lot of details of the stories... but I feel like I'm going to be able to bring the last however many years of my life into the work.

Watch the entire podcast here: