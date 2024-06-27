Jonathan Jackson Dishes His Return to General Hospital on Steve Burton's Podcast (VIDEO)
General Hospital fans were stunned earlier this week when they learned that Jonathan Jackson was returning to GH as Lucky Spencer. The five-time Daytime Emmy winner appeared on his real-life buddy's Steve Burton's (Jason Morgan) Daily Drama podcast to delve into the reasons why he's diving back into daytime.
Jackson told Burton and co-host Bradford Anderson (Spinelli):
Jackson revealed that he's stayed in touch with GH Executive Producer Frank Valentini since 2015, when he appeared in a few episodes.
Recommended Articles
Jackson revealed that the opportunity to reunite with his TV Mom, Francis, played a role in his decision.
Jackson admits he does not know much about his upcoming storyline and has a lot to learn about the current state of the Spencer family.
Watch the entire podcast here: