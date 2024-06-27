Skip to main content

Sarah Michelle Gellar Joins Cast of Dexter: Original Sin

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and All My Children alumna Sarah Michelle Gellar has been cast in the prequel to Showtime's classic series Dexter, Dexter: Original Sin. According to Deadline, Gellar will be billed as a Special Guest Star. She will play Miami Metro Police Department CSI Chief Tanya Martin, Dexter Morgan’s (Patrick Gibson) boss.

Said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks,

The new series chronicles Dexter's early days on the police force, as his adoptive father Harry Morgan (Slater) teaches him a moral code that allows him to control his murderous impulses by only killing other killers. 

