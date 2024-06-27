Sarah Michelle Gellar Joins Cast of Dexter: Original Sin

Steven Bergman Photography

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and All My Children alumna Sarah Michelle Gellar has been cast in the prequel to Showtime's classic series Dexter, Dexter: Original Sin. According to Deadline, Gellar will be billed as a Special Guest Star. She will play Miami Metro Police Department CSI Chief Tanya Martin, Dexter Morgan’s (Patrick Gibson) boss.

Said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks,

Sarah Michelle Gellar is a pop culture icon who perfectly rounds out our best-in-class cast featuring Christian Slater and Patrick Dempsey among others. We’re thrilled to have her return to the Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios family.

The new series chronicles Dexter's early days on the police force, as his adoptive father Harry Morgan (Slater) teaches him a moral code that allows him to control his murderous impulses by only killing other killers.