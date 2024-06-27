The Young and the Restless' Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian to Appear on The Bold and the Beautiful
The latest crossover between sister soaps The Young and the Restless and The Bold and The Beautiful will happen August 13 and 14 when Y&R's rocker Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) and his lawyer girlfriend Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) visit Los Angeles.
As Y&R fans know, Danny and Christine left Genoa City so that Danny could go on tour. Bell told Us Weekly that her brother, B&B showrunner Brad Bell, conceived the idea because he keeps tabs on her show.
Recommended Articles
The show has released a synopsis of the episodes that reveals Christine and Danny will be attending a party celebrating the relaunch of Forrester's Brooke's Bedroom lingerie line, but there's a twist:
Bell teased that Danny's song will be familiar to longtime Y&R viewers.
Does that mean a reprise of Damian's real-life hit "Rock On", or will B&B delight O.G. CBS Daytime fans with the 1980s camp classic "It's Okay to Say No"? Sound off on your theories in the comments.