Who is Your Favorite Dark Shadows' Collins Family Member? (POLL)

Jonathan Frid, Dark Shadows

The groundbreaking, gothic soap opera Dark Shadows premiered 58 years ago on June 27, 1966 on ABC and lasted until 1971. 

However, Barnabas Collins (Jonathan Fried) and his descendants were so iconic the show has continued to live on in the memory of fans and through continuations and adaptations. 

As we take a moment to pay tribute to this truly unique soap opera, we want to know: Who is your favorite member of the Collins family?

Vote below!

