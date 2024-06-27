Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Kyle Throws a Temper Tantrum When Diane Gives Him the Boot

The Young and the Restless Recap for June 27, 2024
Michael Mealor, Susan Walters

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Kyle can’t believe Diane is actually firing him. Diane says she has no choice but notes he’s getting a very generous severance package. Kyle thinks his mother is still trying to stake her claim, but Diane says this entire situation is his making. Kyle reminds his mother this company is his family’s legacy and she’s only attached by a recent marriage. Diane reminds her smart-mouthed son how many opportunities she’s given him. She’s done with him constantly undermining her. Kyle thinks his daddy will not be on board with being treated so badly by mommy. Just then, daddy Jack approaches and tells them both to come to his office.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Lily and Devon Have a Sibling Spat About Company Business

