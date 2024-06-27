Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Lily and Devon Have a Sibling Spat About Company Business

The Young and the Restless Recap for June 26, 2024
Christel Khalil

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Billy meets Chance at Society about the changes at Chancellor-Winters. Billy apologizes saying he would have brought Chance up to speed if he’d been able. He had to make sure he had Lily on his side to ensure they had the votes they needed. Chance is clueless which makes Billy ask what he’s talking about. Chance was checking on Jill as he was recently informed about her condition.

Lily confronts Devon about questioning her in front of Billy. Devon said he did what he had to do and wonders if she wanted him to just roll over while the company is split up. Lily thinks her brother treated her like a traitor. Nate agrees saying Devon went in hard on Lily. Devon says he had to make everything convincing to make sure Billy bought the plan. Lily thinks the performance was all too real. She can’t imagine why he would try to trip her up when they’re all supposed to be working together to manipulate Billy. Devon says he’s trying to work towards a common goal. Lily’s annoyance makes him think she’s not sold on the plan.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Mamie Reminds Lily She's Not to be Ignored

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments!

