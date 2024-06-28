Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Bill Wants to Adopt Luna

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for June 28, 2024
Romy Park, Don Diamont, Lisa Yamada

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Luna is looking at the family photos on Bill’s mantle as Poppy and Bill have a chat. Poppy says she was afraid Bill would turn his back on her and their daughter. She says he has changed their lives. Bill says he wants to do even more and wants to welcome them into his family. He suggests Poppy take his last name and become a Spencer. He would like to adopt Luna so she can legally be his daughter.

Poppy is thrilled and never thought a hookup from 20 years ago would result in the creation of a family. She likes the sound of Luna Spencer and decides she should spend some alone time with her father. With that, Poppy shoots a glance back at Bill and Luna and makes her exit.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

