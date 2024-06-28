The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victor and Jack's Feud Ramps Up

The Newman and Abbott patriarchs' war revs up once again.

Peter Bergman and Eric Braeden

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) pledges to protect the legacy of his family.

Summer: The Newman tartlet (Allison Lanier) turns to her parents Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) for help.

Adam/Chelsea: The duo (Mark Grossman and Melissa Claire Egan) take a trip down memory lane. Watch for Adam and Chelsea to make a deal.

Diane: The architect's (Susan Walters) feet are held to the fire for misdeeds.

Billy: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) is starting to work his mother, Jill's (Jess Walton), last nerve. Look for Billy's nephew Chance (Conner Floyd) to begin questioning his reasoning.

Victor/Jack: The feud between Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) and Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) revs up again, thanks to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) leaning on Jack when she fell off the wagon and Victor's manipulation of Kyle (Michael Mealor). Jack faces off with his son over Kyle working with Victor. Will the father and son work past their issues? Meanwhile, Nikki feels horrible for the way things are going for Jack. Watch for Victor and Kyle to come to an agreement as the Newman patriarch continues to keep his endgame concealed for now.

Alan/Traci: The two (Christopher Cousins and Beth Maitland) share a tender moment.

Nate/Audra: Things heat up between Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) and the vixen exec (Zuleyka Silver).

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) lands in Paris to support her mother, Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

Michael: The legal maverick (Christian LeBlanc) shares a secret with Diane.