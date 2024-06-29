Days of Our Lives Promo: Does Bobby Hold the Key to Solving Li Shin’s Murder?

Days of Our Lives promo for the week of July 1-5, 2024

Blake Berris

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) arrive at the DiMera mansion to find EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Melinda (Tina Huang) in the room. EJ excitedly welcomes Gabi home when she puts her hand up and tells him to stand down. We switch to the bedroom where Gabi indicates she’s ready to celebrate her return all nekkid with her hubby… cut to Stefan and Gabi getting all sexy in a steamy shower.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) discuss sending Tate (Leo Howard) away for the summer. Brady tells Tate he’s leaving whether he likes it or not… cut to Tate asking Holly (Ashley Puzemis) if she wants to runaway together.

Bobby (Blake Berris) is still in charge and telling Stephanie (Abigail Klein), Jada (Elia Cantu) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) that no one will ever see Everett again. Bobby tells Jada he can help her solve a crime… cut to scenes from Li Shin’s murder.

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest Days of our Lives spoiler promos!