Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Does Bobby Hold the Key to Solving Li Shin’s Murder?

Days of Our Lives promo for the week of July 1-5, 2024
Blake Berris

Blake Berris

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) arrive at the DiMera mansion to find EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Melinda (Tina Huang) in the room. EJ excitedly welcomes Gabi home when she puts her hand up and tells him to stand down. We switch to the bedroom where Gabi indicates she’s ready to celebrate her return all nekkid with her hubby… cut to Stefan and Gabi getting all sexy in a steamy shower.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) discuss sending Tate (Leo Howard) away for the summer. Brady tells Tate he’s leaving whether he likes it or not… cut to Tate asking Holly (Ashley Puzemis) if she wants to runaway together.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Bobby (Blake Berris) is still in charge and telling Stephanie (Abigail Klein), Jada (Elia Cantu) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) that no one will ever see Everett again. Bobby tells Jada he can help her solve a crime… cut to scenes from Li Shin’s murder.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Nicole and Theresa Face Off Over Their Troubled Teens 

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest Days of our Lives spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_2259
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Secrets and Lies are Revealed at Jude’s Christening

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2511
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Kristen and Alex Hit The Sheets

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0165
Days of Our Lives

Peacock Unveils DAYS Season 60 Promo at Day of DAYS (VIDEO)

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3714
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Sophia Puts the Moves on Tate

By Joshua BaldwinComment