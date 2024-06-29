Days of Our Lives Recap: EJ and Stefan Work Together to Have Gabi Released

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital – Chanel’s Room: Chanel tells Johnny she didn’t realize how much she loved being pregnant and how much her future baby meant to her. Johnny says he’s headed home to get her some supplies. Chanel asks him to tell Paulina to stay away. With that, he kisses her on the forehead and exits.

Chanel opens the ultrasound picture of the fetus and cries just as there’s a knock on the door. She yells at the person to go away when Abe enters. She tells him it’s ok to come in and he moves to her side. Abe rubs her shoulder and says his heart breaks for her and Johnny which leads Chanel to break down. Abe says Paulina feels awful and Chanel thinks she should. He tries to make it all make sense but Chanel isn’t ready. He stops and says they should just sit together and Chanel agrees.

University Hospital – Lobby: Paulina is distraught when Abe arrives. He asks if the baby is ok but Paulina says it’s not. She explains about the miscarriage and how it’s all her fault. Just then, Johnny walks up and Abe asks about Chanel. Johnny says he’s headed home and Paulina asks if she should go sit with her. Johnny tells her no and says Chanel doesn’t want to see her. With that, he exits.

Abe comforts Paulina who is feeling incredibly guilty. He asks about what Dr. Greene said and Paulina relays it was unlikely the radiation caused damage to the pregnancy but couldn’t totally rule it out. Abe begs Paulina not to blame herself and reminds her that Chanel is young and has plenty of time to have another child. Paulina can’t hear what he’s saying as she’s convinced Chanel holds her responsible.

The Spectator: Eric arrives as Nicole is typing away and tells her that he’s leaving Salem. Eric says he has job opportunities in other towns, but Nicole wants to know if he’s leaving because of her. Eric says it warms his heart to see Jude and it’s painful to think of leaving. Just then, Jude begins to cry and the two dote over him. Eric begins to sing “itsy bitsy spider” and Jude immediately calms. They chat a bit more and Eric exits.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ calls Rafe and tells him to track down Melinda Trask if he wants Gabi’s case reopened. Rafe believes his officers can track Melinda down and they move on to discussing the evidence which could exonerate Gabi. However, the judge needs to see the evidence Melinda possesses.

EJ texts Stefan to say Rafe is handling Melinda and he should have news very soon. Just then, Johnny arrives home. EJ is confused because he and Chanel were supposed to leave for Los Angeles. Johnny quickly says Chanel had a miscarriage.

EJ gets Johnny a shot of dark liquor and he downs it. They begin to talk about the miscarriage when Johnny angrily lashes out saying EJ never wanted them to go through with the pregnancy. EJ softens and tells his son he loves him and has so much sympathy for him and Chanel. With that, the two embrace.

Rafe calls EJ and says Melinda won’t do anything without a signed agreement. EJ says he’ll send it over and hangs up. Just then, Nicole returns with Jude in tow. Nicole sees something is wrong and EJ tells her about the miscarriage. Nicole is gutted Johnny and Chanel won’t get the same happy ending they did.

Statesville: Stefan arrives and he and Gabi embrace. Just then, a corrections officer walks in and warns them not to touch. The two sit and Gabi says she’s relieved to be out of solitary. Stefan tells her today is the day she gets out.

Gabi is reluctant to believe such good news, but Stefan assures her that he’s on the level. He explains the situation with Melinda Trask and the evidence they have to get her out. Gabi can’t understand why EJ would want to help them. Stefan says she should trust him, but Gabi reminds him how they screwed EJ out of DiMera. Stefan assures her that EJ is on their side now, but Gabi wonders about his change of heart (Stefan flashes back to his last conversation with EJ).

Gabi wonders if Stefan brainwashed EJ. He assures her that he did nothing so nefarious and only spoke with EJ about family. Gabi doesn’t quite believe him, but just then, Stefan gets a text from EJ saying everything is on track for her imminent release. He then talks about how decadently he will treat her upon her return. Gabi is thrilled but won’t do anything until she sees Arianna Grace.

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Rafe escorts a very angry Melinda into the room. She can’t believe he had her picked up off the street like a common criminal. He reminds her that she is now an ordinary citizen in possession of stolen evidence. Melinda reminds him that she is still awaiting an immunity package. Rafe says EJ has already signed off on the deal which makes Melinda incredibly suspicious.

Rafe tells Melinda that Stefan was able to persuade EJ to move forward with the immunity deal. Melinda isn’t quite certain of Rafe’s reasoning and still can’t believe what’s happening. Melinda says she’s not turning over any evidence until her deal is signed, sealed and delivered.

Brady Pub: Eric arrives and finds Paulina sitting alone. He asks what’s up and she tells him about Chanel’s miscarriage. She immediately apologizes when she remembers about Eric’s recent loss. Eric tells her it’s ok and Paulina says she’s more distraught because Chanel blames her for what happened.

Stefan convinced the warden to let him stay as they await word from the judge on her case. Just then, Rafe arrives with good news of her release! Stefan walks up, grabs Gabi and pulls her into a kiss.

Chanel wants Johnny to try and make his flight to Los Angeles but he says there’s no way he’s leaving her side. She doesn’t want him to let go of his dream. Johnny says Chanel is his dream and his life. There is no place he wants to be more than by her side (These two are GOLD!).

Abe arrives at the pub and tells Paulina that Chanel is fine for now. She decides to go fix her face just as Eric returns. Abe talks about Eric’s loss with Jude and they both discuss the pain of loss. Abe remembers how difficult it was for him and Lexie to give up Isaac. It took time but eventually, he was able to accept it (Such a good use of history! That baby switch story line was EVERYTHING!).

EJ pours himself a shot of dark liquor when Melinda walks in. She thanks him for the immunity deal and they both sarcastically snark at one another. She notes she can now tell Nicole that Eric is Jude’s father without repercussions. EJ wonders why Melinda would do such a thing and she simply answers, “spite.” She says she is fully ready to blow up his life when Nicole enters and asks what’s going on.

