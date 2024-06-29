Days of Our Lives First Impressions: Cherie Jimenez as Gabi Hernandez
Cherie Jimenez takes over role of Gabi Hernandez from Camila Banus.
Days of Our Lives has recast the role of Gabi Hernandez with Cherie Jimenez. Viewers first caught a glimpse of the new Gabi when Stefan (Brandon Barash) came face-to-face with her in the prison visitation room. What are your First Impressions of Jimenez in the role of this popular character?
RELATED: Cherie Jimenez Cast as New Gabi Hernandez on Days of Our Lives
What are your First Impressions of Cherie Jimenez on Days of Our Lives?
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
Share your impression in the comments below!