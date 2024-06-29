Days of Our Lives First Impressions: Cherie Jimenez as Gabi Hernandez

Cherie Jimenez

Days of Our Lives has recast the role of Gabi Hernandez with Cherie Jimenez. Viewers first caught a glimpse of the new Gabi when Stefan (Brandon Barash) came face-to-face with her in the prison visitation room. What are your First Impressions of Jimenez in the role of this popular character?

What are your First Impressions of Cherie Jimenez on Days of Our Lives?

Share your impression in the comments below!