Days of Our Lives First Impressions: Cherie Jimenez as Gabi Hernandez

Cherie Jimenez takes over role of Gabi Hernandez from Camila Banus.
Cherie Jimenez

Cherie Jimenez

Days of Our Lives has recast the role of Gabi Hernandez with Cherie Jimenez. Viewers first caught a glimpse of the new Gabi when Stefan (Brandon Barash) came face-to-face with her in the prison visitation room. What are your First Impressions of Jimenez in the role of this popular character? 

RELATED: Cherie Jimenez Cast as New Gabi Hernandez on Days of Our Lives

What are your First Impressions of Cherie Jimenez on Days of Our Lives

Share your impression in the comments below!

