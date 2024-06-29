Perkie’s Observations: Laura Chooses Ava Over Sonny on General Hospital

Genie Francis

Chase tells Brook Lynn how things went with Finn when he dropped him off at the rehab. Brook Lynn tells him about her talk with Tracy and how they should move into the mansion. The two discuss the situation and Chase agrees it's the best place for Violet for the summer.

Sonny tells Natalia that Ava moved out because it was time for her to go. He complains about the two people he was closest to conspiring against him. Sonny says he thought he could turn to Ava but she's treacherous as well. The two make small talk and share a drink.

Laura is surprised to see Ava is staying at the Metro Court. Ava complains about Sonny kicking her out which also surprises Laura. Ava says Sonny has been erratic lately and doesn't know why he turned on her. Laura agrees Sonny has been behaving differently.

Ava tells Laura about Sonny beating Dex at the wedding. She point out no charges were filed, and Laura says it's the first she's hearing of it. Ava says she's worried Sonny will try to overturn their custody agreement. Laura asks if Ava wants her help but also doesn't think she should get involved. Ava reminds her that they are a family despite her divorce from Nikolas.

Ava says after speaking with Scotty she wants some character witnesses and asks if Laura would be willing to help. Laura agrees because she believes Ava is the better parent for Avery right now.

Carly tells Jason she knows he was strong armed by the FBI and admits Sam was the one who found out. She tells him Spinelli hacked in and found the recording. Carly tearfully questions why he picked her over his children.

Jason says he didn't want her to know, because he knew she'd go to the feds. Carly says she deserved to know and won't let him throw his life away. Jason says he agreed to do a job and that's what he's doing. Carly says Cates will double cross him and they'll never let him go.

Carly says she spoke with Diane and wants to call the feds’ bluff. Jason says if she turns herself in, everything he did to protect her means nothing. He begs her not to throw everything away. Jason says Carly would be abandoning Donna for him and he'll blame himself if she goes to prison. He tells her to back off and let him finish what he started. Carly says she understands but can't stand it. Jason tells her it was his choice to do what he did and not to interfere.

Kristina is looking through resumes for a manager to run the center to make her vision a reality. She tells Blaze she'll need time for maternity leave, but then amends that to the time she'll need to recover. Blaze pushes, questioning why she is giving up the center when all she'll need is six weeks to recover from the birth.

Kristina says she doesn't know if TJ and Molly will break up, but if they do, Molly has no legal claim to the baby, but she does. Blaze asks if Kristina would try to get custody for Molly or if she wants the baby for herself. Kristina says she spoke to Alexis and drew up a petition. She asks if Blaze would want to raise the baby with her. Blaze says she does want kids at some point but not right now.

Blaze tells her couples fight and all will blow over. She thinks Kristina will have wasted all this energy for nothing. Kristina disagrees, saying she has to make sure Molly has access to the baby which means suing TJ for custody.

