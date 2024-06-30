The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Paris Warns Hope to Stay Away From Her Man

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of July 1-5, 2024

Diamond White, Matthew Atkinson

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Los Angeles is stunned by an unforeseen death.

Poppy’s (Romy Park) past pays her a visit.

Katie (Heather Tom) has a deep conversation with Bill (Don Diamont) about Poppy.

Paris (Diamond White) warns Hope (Annika Noelle) to steer clear of Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Hope is gutted when Eric (John McCook) embraces Thomas’ engagement to Paris.

Poppy recognizes Katie as an actual threat.

Fourth of July celebrations commence!

