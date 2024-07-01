Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives' Greg Vaughan Talks Working With Real Babies Vs. Dolls

Greg Vaughan, Days of Our Lives

Soap fans often lament the use of dolls to portray babies. While there are both budgetary and production reasons why a show might opt against using real infants, viewers can always tell that the actors are carting around a piece of plastic. Greg Vaughan, whose character Eric Brady is embroiled in a baby switch storyline on Days of Our Lives, talked with Soap Opera Digest about the challenges of working with both real babies and dolls.

Speaking of the months when Baby Jude was played by a doll, Vaughan said:

Vaughan considers acting opposite a doll part of a soap star's skillset.

In May, Oliver McLarty made his debut as Baby Jude. Vaughan notes that filming scenes with an actual baby presents its own difficulties, but he prefers it.

Fortunately, Vaughan has forged a bond with his new TV child. 

