Days of Our Lives' Greg Vaughan Talks Working With Real Babies Vs. Dolls

Steven Bergman Photography

Soap fans often lament the use of dolls to portray babies. While there are both budgetary and production reasons why a show might opt against using real infants, viewers can always tell that the actors are carting around a piece of plastic. Greg Vaughan, whose character Eric Brady is embroiled in a baby switch storyline on Days of Our Lives, talked with Soap Opera Digest about the challenges of working with both real babies and dolls.

Speaking of the months when Baby Jude was played by a doll, Vaughan said:

It was the longest-running joke [on set]... There were so many times that I had to bend over in the crib or in the rocker and push that stroller around with the fake baby, a doll wrapped in a blanket. It was like, ‘Oh, great. Where’s the baby?!’

Vaughan considers acting opposite a doll part of a soap star's skillset.

You’ve just got to try to make it look as realistic as possible! You have to act it out with no baby in the crib and you’re talking to this blank space that nobody knows is empty... It’s a challenge, but you just work through those challenges because time is of the essence and we have to get through a lot each day.

In May, Oliver McLarty made his debut as Baby Jude. Vaughan notes that filming scenes with an actual baby presents its own difficulties, but he prefers it.

A newborn can be incredible or it can have a bad day and be tired... I just love working with a real baby because there’s such a realness, a connection that’s so different. It’s in the way that they look at you and they give back to you, even though they don’t know what’s going on — they’re just standing under all these big lights with all these strangers holding them, and you’re trying to look silly to keep them happy

Fortunately, Vaughan has forged a bond with his new TV child.