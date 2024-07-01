Skip to main content

Eric Dane Admits to Being on Drugs While Filming Grey's Anatomy

Eric Dane, ABC

Eric Dane, ABC

Eric Dane's character Mark "McSteamy" Sloane was a casualty of the plane crash that impacted multiple Grey's Anatomy characters in seasons 8 and 9 of the long-running series. Dane is now revealing that his departure from the show may have not have been just a creative decision.

As TVLine reported, on a recent episode of Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair,  Dane shared that he struggled with substance abuse during his tenure on the show:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The actor believes his difficulties caused production issues that contributed to the decision to write Dr. Sloane off.

Dane also notes that the show's budget may also have been a factor.

Fortunately, Dane's career has thrived since departing the medical drama. He appears in the current hit movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die as well as starring as Cal Jacobs on Euphoria.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Debbie Allen
Pop Confidential

Debbie Allen Talks That Grey's Anatomy Slap and Catherine's Motivations

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Pop Confidential

Grey's Anatomy Renewed For 19th Season

By Jillian BoweComment
Grey's Anatomy Group Shot
Pop Confidential

Grey's Anatomy Receives Season 21 Renewal From ABC

By Jillian BoweComment
mcsteamy
Pop Confidential

No More McSteamy! Eric Dane Leaving Grey’s Anatomy

By Luke KerrComment