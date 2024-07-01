Eric Dane Admits to Being on Drugs While Filming Grey's Anatomy
Eric Dane's character Mark "McSteamy" Sloane was a casualty of the plane crash that impacted multiple Grey's Anatomy characters in seasons 8 and 9 of the long-running series. Dane is now revealing that his departure from the show may have not have been just a creative decision.
As TVLine reported, on a recent episode of Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair, Dane shared that he struggled with substance abuse during his tenure on the show:
Recommended Articles
The actor believes his difficulties caused production issues that contributed to the decision to write Dr. Sloane off.
Dane also notes that the show's budget may also have been a factor.
Fortunately, Dane's career has thrived since departing the medical drama. He appears in the current hit movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die as well as starring as Cal Jacobs on Euphoria.