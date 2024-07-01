Eric Dane Admits to Being on Drugs While Filming Grey's Anatomy

Eric Dane, ABC

Eric Dane's character Mark "McSteamy" Sloane was a casualty of the plane crash that impacted multiple Grey's Anatomy characters in seasons 8 and 9 of the long-running series. Dane is now revealing that his departure from the show may have not have been just a creative decision.

As TVLine reported, on a recent episode of Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair, Dane shared that he struggled with substance abuse during his tenure on the show:

If you take the whole eight years on Grey’s Anatomy, I was f—ked up longer than I was sober. And that’s when things started going sideways for me.

The actor believes his difficulties caused production issues that contributed to the decision to write Dr. Sloane off.

I wasn’t the same guy they had hired. So I had understood when I was let go. And Shonda [Rhimes] was really great. She protected us fiercely. She protected us publicly. She protected us privately… But I was probably fired. It wasn’t ceremoniously like, ‘You’re fired,’ it was just like, ‘You’re not coming back.'

Dane also notes that the show's budget may also have been a factor.

I was starting to become, as most of these actors who have spent significant time on a show [do], you start to become very expensive for the network.

Fortunately, Dane's career has thrived since departing the medical drama. He appears in the current hit movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die as well as starring as Cal Jacobs on Euphoria.