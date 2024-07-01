Skip to main content

Guiding Light's Renaud White Dies at 80

Renauld White

Renaud White, an actor and model who played William Reynolds on Guiding Light, died on June 26, 2024 at the age of 80.  White appeared on GL primarily from 1986-88. Best known as a model, in 1979 White was the second African American man to appear on the cover of GQ magazine.

Per People, White modeled for designers including Ralph Lauren, Bill Blass, Calvin Klein and Donna Karan, Yves Saint Laurent, Armani, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Versace.

In a 2011 interview, White recalled how he lobbied the modeling industry to be more inclusive:

White's other acting work included roles in the 2014 BET movie Gun Hill and the 2017 horror film Central Park.

