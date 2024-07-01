Renaud White, an actor and model who played William Reynolds on Guiding Light, died on June 26, 2024 at the age of 80. White appeared on GL primarily from 1986-88. Best known as a model, in 1979 White was the second African American man to appear on the cover of GQ magazine.

Per People, White modeled for designers including Ralph Lauren, Bill Blass, Calvin Klein and Donna Karan, Yves Saint Laurent, Armani, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Versace.

In a 2011 interview, White recalled how he lobbied the modeling industry to be more inclusive:

I really confronted the establishment about why there were not more Black male images. At first, I thought I was going to get thrown in jail and beaten up because of my approach. But then they realized that they were wrong and that they were behind society and behind the times, and that they had to listen to me.

White's other acting work included roles in the 2014 BET movie Gun Hill and the 2017 horror film Central Park.