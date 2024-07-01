Bryton James, Kate Linder, Christian LeBlanc, Jeff McArthur Scott Grondin Photography,

The Young and the Restless' Kate Linder hosted her annual Kate Linder & Friends charity tea earlier this month and raised a whopping $50,000 for the Canadian Abilities Foundation's Canada Cares Caregiving Program.

The event was hosted by Global Television co-host Jeff McArthur and Linder's Y&R co-stars Bryton James and Christian Le Blanc attended.

Linder shared her thanks for everyone who participated in the event and donated. "I am so unbelievably grateful to all of the fans and especially to my amazing friends and castmates, Christian and Bryton, that made the Kate Linder & Friends Tea for Canada Cares such an incredible success. And huge thanks to Jeff McArthur for emceeing the event," said the actress.

The Kate Linder & Friends Charity Tea was created in 1998 and provides Y&R fans an opportunity to meet cast members and raise money for worthy causes.