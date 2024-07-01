ABC/Craig Sjodin

A week after his final episode of General Hospital aired, Michael Easton is opening up about his last days on the show, and the fan response. Easton acknowledged to Soap Opera Digest that his character, Hamilton Finn's, exit came as a surprise.

You do have to remove your ego from it and realize you have a job to do... The last couple of weeks were very raw and very draining.

Easton was tasked with bringing a lot of complicated, intense scenes to life as Finn rapidly descended into alcoholism in the wake of his father's death.

Every day was emotional, because every day was not only doing the work, it was also [saying] good-bye... I do appreciate the writers giving me so much material going out the door, but from an actor standpoint, I would like to have had just a little more time to add a little more subtlety and a little more nuance to it.

Easton dug deep, giving the plot twist his all.

It just became about committing to it; you had to cleanse yourself of any feelings you had and just invest and commit yourself. So it was raw for me, and it was humbling, but it also felt good. I felt like I left everything out there.

Easton shared why he chose to break the news of his departure from GH himself via an Instagram video shot at the studio on the night he filmed his final scenes.

I just wanted to share something with the fans and and open myself up a little bit and make myself a little vulnerable... I was pretty drained and down, and I thought, ‘Hey, let’s just share this. Just be raw, live without a net.’

Easton was gratified by the positive response from fans.