Michael Easton Sounds Off About His Exit from General Hospital

Michael Easton, General Hospital

A week after his final episode of General Hospital aired, Michael Easton is opening up about his last days on the show, and the fan response. Easton acknowledged to Soap Opera Digest that his character, Hamilton Finn's, exit came as a surprise.

Easton was tasked with bringing a lot of complicated, intense scenes to life as Finn rapidly descended into alcoholism in the wake of his father's death.

Easton dug deep, giving the plot twist his all. 

Easton shared why he chose to break the news of his departure from GH himself via an Instagram video shot at the studio on the night he filmed his final scenes.

Easton was gratified by the positive response from fans.

