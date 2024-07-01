Natalia's Nasty Words Come Back to Bite Her on General Hospital

Eva LaRue

This week on General Hospital, Natalia's (Eva LaRue) true feelings surrounding her daughter Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) and Kristina's (Kate Mansi) relationship hit The Invader's website, leaving many people reeling in Port Charles. The site not only has her words but the actual audio courtesy of Ava (Maura West)!

As Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and the Deception crew try to do damage control, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) try to figure out what their next move is.

Watch the promo below!

,