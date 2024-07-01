Ted King and Aaron Spears Return to The Bold and the Beautiful

Ted King, Aaron Spears

The Bold and the Beautiful is bringing back two familiar faces this week! Ted King (ex-Lorenzo Alcazar, GH, ex-Thomás Delgado, OLTL, ex-Danny Nettles, Loving, ex-Ron Nettles, AW) is reprising his role as Jack Finnegan, the adulterous daddy of Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). The actor originated the role in 2021 when it was revealed Jack had an affair with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) resulting in Finn’s birth.

Aaron Spears (ex-Commissioner Raines, DAYS), is also returning this week as Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) former right-hand man, Justin Barber. Spears has appeared sporadically on the CBS sudser since being taken off contract in 2020.

What do you think Jack and Justin will be getting up to this week? Will Jack and Justin be involved in Poppy's (Romy Park) attempt to con Bill into believing he's Luna's (Lisa Yamada) father? Sound off in the comments!