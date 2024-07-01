The Price Is Right and The Bold and the Beautiful Celebrate July 4th With Independence Day Themed Eps

Photo Credit: CBS

CBS is paying tribute to Uncle Sam by airing patriotic episodes on July 4. Both The Price is Right and The Bold and the Beautiful will feature episodes centered around Independence Day, with the long-running game show allowing contestants to win the ultimate backyard BBQ, a 20 foot party boat, and American cars. Viewers will also watch a contestant get the chance to win $50,000 in the legendary game "Plinko" and compete in the popular "Card Game," where contestants take their chances with a deck of cards to win a brand new car. This episode also marks the 50th anniversary of the card game.

Over at B&B, the Forrester family celebrates America's birthday as Hope (Annika Noelle) tries to come to grips with Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) engagement to Paris (Diamond White). Meanwhile, Katie (Heather Tom) tells Bill (Don Diamont) her concerns regarding his new romance with Poppy (Romy Park).

