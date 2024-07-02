The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Poppy Offers to Thank Bill for His Generosity

Romy Park, Don Diamont

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Bill and Poppy are having a serious chat in his living room. He wants to fix whatever is bothering her but she isn’t certain he can. Bill tells her not to underestimate him and she begins listing off all the qualities she appreciates about him. Poppy is so thankful for all he’s done, especially accepting her and Luna into his home and life. She never imagined everything would come together so wonderfully. Poppy wants to “thank” Bill for his generosity and hopes he can spare a few minutes. Bill quickly says he can spare a few minutes leading Poppy to lose her robe and the duo to kiss.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Bill Wants to Adopt Luna

