Days of Our Lives Announces Date of Day of Days 2024 (VIDEO)

Save the date, Days of Our Lives fans - the show's annual free fan event, Day of Days, will be returning on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

The festivities will once again be taking place at the Peacock theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. Tony Moore, host of podcast Dishin' Days will repeat as M.C. This year, for the first time, official show merchandise will be available for purchase.

The show posted an Instagram video featuring numerous cast members including Eric Martsolf (Brady Black), Raven Bowens (Chanel Dupree-DiMera) and Paul Telfer (Xander Kiriakis) promising a day of panels, autograph signings, photo opps, and fun.

Watch the full video below.