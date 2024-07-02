Days of Our Lives Recap: Kate and Abe Decide to Produce a Soap Opera

Lauren Koslow, James Reynolds

Paulina and Abe’s Place: Kate arrives with flowers and offers her condolences for Chanel’s miscarriage. Kate also wants to propose a new business venture. She wonders how he feels about them teaming up to work in entertainment. Kate reminds Abe about her former talk show, “Kate’s Hearth and Home.” She’s not thinking of going back there but is more interested in scripted programming. Kate wants them to produce their own show.

Kate called Will and he said they should find a project about which they’re passionate. Abe mentions BODY AND SOUL!!! Kate can’t believe Abe wants to be involved in a soap opera. He defends the show and says there’s one character in particular which intrigues him – Lorna DeLorean. In fact, she reminds Abe of Kate. With that, he gets up to find his latest recording.

They watch the tape and can’t believe Kate doesn’t see her resemblance to Lorna, much less the resemblance of Kayla and Marlena to Cassandra and Charlemagne. Kate isn’t convinced of the similarity or Abe’s sanity, but is interested in the possibilities. She is concerned soaps are a dying genre and wonders if they’re produced in New York or Los Angeles. Abe confirms it’s L.A. and they both agree they’re not prepared to relocate. They decide to shoot their show in Salem (which seems to have Johnny written all over it). Abe is ready to move forward but Kate thinks they need to do their research. That being said, she’s very excited about the potential of the project.

University Hospital – Chanel’s Room: Johnny enters, and Chanel tells him about her disturbing dream about being at their baby shower. She was so happy in the dream but when she woke up, she was devastated all over again (RB is doing WORK!).

Johnny apologized for not watching over her but Chanel says it’s all good as he’s been nothing but supportive. She asks about his job and Johnny says he left his new boss a message but hasn’t heard back. Just then, Johnny’s phone rings with a call from his new boss. He thanks him for calling before hanging up. Johnny tells Chanel about the call and how his almost boss is interested in working together again in the future. For now, he’s not leaving Chanel’s side.

University Hospital – Lobby: Paulina approaches Kayla to ask questions about Chanel’s miscarriage. She asks Kayla if everything is her fault. Kayla says miscarriages are very common and it could have been caused by anything. Paulina says Chanel is blaming her and she’s blaming herself. Kayla agrees to look at Chanel’s chart but won’t be able to discuss anything with her unless her daughter gives her permission (suddenly Kayla is HIPPA compliant).

Johnny wheels Chanel out and they confirm to Paulina she’s been cleared to go home. Paulina insists on telling her daughter how much she loves her and would never have purposely harmed her or her unborn child. Chanel turns to Johnny and says she wants to go home. Just then, Kayla walks up saying there’s something she needs to know and offers to take her to her office (Kayla is two for two today!). Chanel says it’s ok to talk and Kayla says the miscarriage had nothing to do with radiation. The abnormality was present at conception and the fetus was never viable. The miscarriage was always going to happen. With that, Chanel gets up with tears streaming down her face and embraces her mother.

Chanel apologizes for blaming Paulina and she says everything is going to be ok. Kayla continues saying they need to monitor her for a few months to make sure there are no complications from the miscarriage. After some discussion, Chanel reveals she and Johnny have decided to stay in Salem.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Stephanie arrives to discuss Everett/Bobby. Marlena asked her over because Bobby is still in control (HIPPA!). Marlena says Bobby has been protecting Everett for so long it’s impossible for anyone to break through. She thinks Stephanie could be helpful and they decide to head to Bayview.

Salem PD – Lobby: Steve arrives to chat with Jada about breaking Clyde out of prison. Unfortunately, she has to book him on felony charges. Steve stupidly waves all his rights and wonders what’s going on with the plea deal Justin is working on. She has to book Steve because he admitted to a crime. If Justin doesn’t work a deal, he’s looking at up to five years in prison.

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Steve tells Jada about what happened with the prison break. Jada stops the recording and goes off the record. She says she understands why Steve did what he did. Jada thinks the story might pass muster with a judge but believes he’s not telling her the truth. She asks about Ava’s involvement but Steve covers for her. Jada can’t understand why he would be protecting Ava.

Salem PD – Lobby: Jada tells Steve he needs to run over to his bail hearing. Steve says Marcus would be so proud of her, as he is. The two embrace before Steve exits (I love these two together).

Bayview: Stephanie and Marlena arrive to find Bobby working out. They say they want to help Everett, but Bobby says they don’t know how to help him. Stephanie steps forward and talks to Everett, saying he doesn’t have to be afraid. Bobby says she’s wasting her time but Stephanie isn’t deterred. Bobby tells her to shut up and wonders why she’s here now when he’s been there for weeks. He says Stephanie abandoned Everett (which has to play into his issues) and says he wants nothing to do with her. She puts her hands on Bobby which leads Marlena to say they need to go. Bobby gets fresh and Marlena says Bobby is making things worse for Everett, despite his intentions. Bobby says if they keep pushing, Everett is gone forever.

Endings

Kate sits at the Brady Pub when Kayla arrives. Kate says she’s doing research and goes into the new business venture with Abe. Kayla wonders if either have any experience with producing soap operas. Before Kate says no, she notes her life is somewhat like a soap (ha!). Just then, Kate finds a note online saying Soap Opera Digest is reporting Body and Soul has been cancelled.

Paulina returns home and tells Abe the news about the origin of Chanel’s miscarriage. They embrace because Chanel forgave her. Paulina goes on to say Chanel and Johnny are staying in Salem.

Johnny and Chanel return to the DiMera mansion and cuddle on the sofa. She thinks it’s a relief the miscarriage was neither her nor her mother’s fault. Johnny assures her that they will get through their grief together. Chanel apologizes that he lost his dream job. Johnny says being with Chanel is the only dream he cares about. With that, they kiss.

Bobby continues to workout as Everett tries to get through. Everett wants to be let out and is upset by how he treated Stephanie. Bobby says he knows what’s best for him and that’s not Stephanie Johnson.

Stephanie barges into the Salem P.D. and tells Jada the only way Everett can be saved is if she goes to Bayview and talks to Bobby.

