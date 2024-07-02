Days of Our Lives Recap: Kristen and Ava Form an Alliance

Stacy Haiduk

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

The Bistro: Kristen has donned a headband as she sits and takes a call from Brady. He wants to take Rachel to the fireworks and wants to spend more time with her. She gives him some s*** before agreeing. After hanging up, Ava arrives. Kristen invited her to discuss Harris’ exit (not likely). Ava blames herself because of what happened with Clyde, but Kristen thinks any mother would have done the same.

Ava says she’s made so many mistakes with relationships in her life, but Kristen thinks she needs to stop beating herself up. She goes on to bring up Stefan’s twin, Jake. Kristen moves on to discussing Ava’s hook up with Stefan. Ava admits their attraction but says it was a mistake and no one can ever find out, especially Gabi.

Kristen asks Ava to raise her glass and they toast her being the new CEO of DiMera Enterprises. Kristen tries to pour Ava more bubbly, but she can’t because she has an early shift at the pub. Kristen notes how Ava ran a multi-national crime ring and giggles about her now working at the pub. Ava says her prospects were slim when Kristen suggests she come to work for her. Ava thinks EJ would lose his mind which makes Kristen giggle with glee. Ava thinks she’s been made an offer she can’t refuse and Kristen welcomes her to the company.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Tate overheard Brady’s conversation and gives him the business about how he treats his other child. He asks Brady to talk to Theresa about staying away from Holly. Brady tells his son he is responsible for his current situation. Tate becomes a snot-nosed brat and wonders if his mother is going to try and control him forever. Brady goes on to remind Tate about how Holly was almost responsible for sending him to prison. Tate once again begs Brady for his help but he’s unwilling to comply.

Brady says he and Theresa are co-parenting and have to back each other up. He does admit Theresa went overboard but also says she was somewhat justified. Tate wonders what he’s supposed to do all summer whilst grounded. With that, Brady pulls out a pamphlet describing a lacrosse camp in New York. He says it will be engaging and will help him get into college. Tate is quite confused why he’s being sent to a camp with all male dorms with suspect food. He says once Tate returns in the fall, Theresa will have calmed down and all might be better. Tate crumples up the pamphlet and says no. Brady says he’s going.

Brady Pub: Holly arrives and finds Eric sitting alone. She gushes about Jude but also apologizes for all that’s happened to him. Holly takes a seat and Eric appreciates her concern.

They shift to discussing her family drama surrounding Tate. Holly explains everything from her perspective as Eric patiently listens. He wishes he could help and Holly asks him to talk to her mother. Holly goes on to say how she’s been grounded for all of eternity and how Nicole is tracking her phone. She continues being a snot-nosed brat when Eric stops her with the words, “I promise it will get better.” He goes on to say it’s not his place to speak with Nicole on her behalf. Holly says she wishes Eric and her mother were still together. She begs him not to ever leave Salem before making her exit.

Statesville: Stefan and Gabi celebrate their victory with a kiss. Rafe is finalizing the paperwork for her release. Stefan says they can go anywhere her heart desires but only wants to go home.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Melinda sarcastically thanks EJ for her immunity deal yet still threatens to blow up his life. Just then, Nicole enters. EJ interrupts Melinda and tells her about the immunity deal. Nicole loses her s*** about her role in the entire debacle. Melinda thinks there may be something she can do to make things better with Eric. Before Melinda can explain, Gabi and Stefan arrive.

EJ tries to greet Gabi but she’s in no mood. EJ wants Melinda to go but she’s set on sticking around for the celebration as she has important things to say. EJ manhandles the former D.A. and “escorts” her out. Nicole calls Melinda a “duplicitous shrew” and Gabi says it’s good to be home.

Stefan pours himself and Gabi some bubbly but Nicole isn’t feeling celebratory. Gabi isn’t offended as Melinda also makes her sick. Gabi and Stefan get all adorable and toast their love. Nicole speaks up and says she hopes they can all move forward from their bad blood. They both congratulate each other on their recent successes. With that, Gabi and Stefan decide it’s time to head upstairs for a hot, steamy shower.

Outside the house, Melinda rages at EJ saying he will make everything up to her with a better job. Before he can speak, Melinda says he has nothing to offer her and moves past him to go back in and destroy his life. EJ calms down the situation and offers her the job of lead counsel at DiMera. Melinda can’t believe he’s suggesting she work for Kristen as she was responsible for Haley’s death. She also asks about Belle and EJ says she’s on leave. EJ continues to be convincing when Nicole walks out the door wondering why Melinda is still here. Melinda quickly makes her exit when Nicole demands to know why EJ gave her an immunity deal.

DiMera Mansion – Stefan and Gabi’s Shower: Gabi and Stefan get all nekkid and kiss whilst enjoying the steam heat. Gabi is thrilled to be anywhere that’s not Statesville. They exit the shower in robes but both quickly get nekkid again so they can hit the sheets.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: EJ and Stefan Work Together to Have Gabi Released

Endings

Tate begs Brady to change his mind about the summer camp but Brady says it’s all a done deal. With that, Brady exits. Tate immediately calls Holly and asks if she wants to run away together.

EJ tells Nicole he had no choice but to offer Melinda immunity because Rafe and Stefan urged him to help Gabi. Nicole has no time for his foolishness and says she needs time to process without his presence. With that, he heads back into the house, leaving Nicole to flashback to a recent conversation with Eric.

Eric gets a text offering him a position in Paris.

EJ sits by himself when Kristen arrives home. She tries to exit when EJ has a favor to ask.

Ava pours herself more champagne as she calls Roman and says she’s got another job.

Gabi calls Arianna Grace and says she’s soon on the way to Phoenix. Stefan pulls her into a cuddle and Gabi is thrilled to be held for the first time in a long time. Stefan avoids the implications when Gabi says it must have been difficult for him, too. She pushes him and says she can’t believe he didn’t give into temptation – cut to Stefan flashing back to his steamy night with Ava.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!