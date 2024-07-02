Perkie’s Observations: Drew Questions Nina’s Loyalty on General Hospital

Cameron Mathison

Nina and Drew argue how to run a business since he didn't approve her budget for Fashion Week. Alexis interrupts to speak with Nina and says she's quitting because she got her law license back. Drew tells Alexis she should be proud of the work she did to shape The Invader.

Jordan stops by to ask Drew if the rumors she's heard about him running for congress are true and he confirms. Drew tells her about the name change and Jordan questions whether he actually wants to win. Jordan brings up the woman who will be running against him and says she's an awful person.

Nina returns to Drew's office, still complaining about the budget and hears Jordan mention the name change. Drew thinks she's giving him a hard time, but she says she backed him with Congressman McConkey and could be his campaign manager. Drew wonders why she would help him, and Nina says he's a better candidate than his opponent.

Alexis heads over to see Kristina and tells her about quitting The Invader. Alexis spots the resumes and Kristina says she's looking for someone to fill in while she's on maternity leave. Alexis praises her for putting the center together and how it's unfortunate the opening got pushed back to August. Kristina finds it ironic it will open as she's on maternity leave.

Alexis pushes and Kristina admits it will be hard to go on maternity leave when she's not the mother, just the surrogate. She says her hormones don't know it's not her baby and worries about what she's supposed to do. Kristina tearfully says she doesn't want Alexis to be disappointed in her, but Alexis says she's proud.

Ava wants Trina to tell her everything Josslyn said about Sonny. She says she needs to protect herself and Avery because Sonny will fight for custody. Ava says she can't let that happen. Trina says Josslyn never talks about Sonny, and she avoids the subject.

Gio mentions to Sonny how Josslyn and Trina have moved in over the garage. Sonny thanks Josslyn for taking an interest in Gio but asks her not to bad mouth him in front of his relative. Josslyn says she had no plans to say anything to Gio and admits she feels badly for what she said to Kristina.

Trina tells Josslyn that Ava's freaking her out with the talk about fighting Sonny. Trina says she's never seen Ava this way and she's worried. Josslyn says if Ava and Sonny go to court it will get ugly.

Ava summons Adrian to discuss Natalia. She sent him the audio file from Natalia, and he listens to it and is shocked. Adrian says he's the new editor in chief and promises the story will go live today.

Ava comes across Sonny at the pool, but he says he doesn't want to see or talk to her. She says she only wanted to see Avery and warns him not to think of taking get daughter from her. Ava tells him not to forget who she is and how she'll do everything in her power to make sure Avery stays with her.

Maxie, Lucy and Scotty go over Blaze's contract and Natalia's revisions. Lois interrupts to let them know Brook Lynn is not available, then gushes about her upcoming Home & Heart appearances. Natalia and Blaze show up for the meeting and Lucy drones on about herself.

Maxie starts the meeting by praising both Blaze and Lois for their work as the Faces of Deception. Lucy complains about the contract, but Natalia defends herself as a good manager. Everyone reads over the contract and Natalia has another sticking point which annoys everyone else.

Maxie's phone keeps pinging with alerts, annoying the others. When she tries to turn it off, she sees The Invader article.

