Perkie’s Observations: Sonny Learns Ava Sold Out Natalia on General Hospital

Maurice Benard

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Lucy checks her own phone and brings up the audio for everyone to hear Natalia's words which angers Blaze. Natalia swears she never gave an interview and claims to have no memory of saying it or to whom. Scotty says it's a PR nightmare, but Maxie goes into crisis management mode and tells them all what they need to do to fix it.

Blaze says it will impact her music career. Natalia offers to put out a joint statement with her, but Blaze refuses and yells at her mother. Blaze argues with her mother about her homophobia and claims she destroyed her future in music.



Lucy rips up the contract, but Natalia says there will be a backlash since Blaze is known as the Face of Deception. Maxie says “the face” can't be ashamed to be gay since Deception is a gay friendly company. Lois tries to bring peace to everyone and tells Natalia to go after Blaze and fix things. The women discuss what to do and Lucy thinks they should issue a statement to make sure everyone understands that they don't agree with Natalia's views.

Ava sees the article in The Invader and tells Adrian to meet her at her hotel room. When Adrian gets there, he's thrilled the article has made him known. Ava warns him to keep her name out of it because she deliberately edited herself out of that conversation and doesn't want it to come back on her. Adrian promises he'll keep her secret but reassures her no one will care who Natalia was talking to. Ava swears she wasn't trying to hurt Kristina or Blaze and tells Adrian to keep his mouth shut. Adrian says he'll tell anyone who asks it came from the anonymous tip line.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Drew Questions Nina’s Loyalty

Sonny summons Diane to say he wants full custody of Avery because she isn't safe with Ava. Diane points out everyone knows who Ava is, and wonders if she's done something terrible lately. She says they have to prove Ava is more unfit than he is to parent Avery.

Diane sees the article and calls Alexis, but she says she quit and isn't responsible for anything. Diane tells her to check The Invader article, so Alexis plays it for herself and Kristina, who is upset but more for Blaze than anything. Kristina worries how it will impact her standing with the youth center. Alexis says she's going after the person who made the recording public.

Sonny sees the article and doesn't believe Natalia could have said what she did. Diane says it's easy for some people to hide their ugliness. Sonny wonders why Alexis published it, but Diane says she quit. Sonny says whoever did it hurt Kristina now has a target on their back.

Sonny gets another text which Diane reads aloud, saying social media is calling on Kristina to resign from the youth center, claiming she has internal homophobia and can't be trusted. Sonny gets angry and throws the phone.

Blaze gets home to find Kristina stewing over the article and blames herself for not being truthful about being gay. She says she will understand if Kristina can't forgive her, but she says nothing is her fault. Blaze worries she'll lose everything because she hid the truth, but Kristina reassures her.

Adrian heads to the pool where Alexis finds him and says she's going to sue him and The Invader. Adrian brings up freedom of speech and that New York is a one-party consent state. Alexis counters Nina will fire him when she finds out how he left The Invader exposed. She says there is a reasonable expectation of privacy, but he says Blaze is a public figure. Alexis points out Natalia isn't and The Invader monetized the name of a private citizen without her consent. Alexis says she wants the name of the person who gave him the recording

Natalia remembers having the conversation, and heads over to see Sonny and tells him Ava was the one who recorded, edited it and supplied it to The Invader.

Alexis shows up at Ava's door.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!