Hallmark Soap When Calls The Heart Ends Season 11 as Number One Original Program on Entertainment Cable

Photo credit: Hallmark

When Calls the Heart continues to be a ratings darling for Hallmark. The series ranks as the most-watched show on entertainment cable in key demos and has been the number one entertainment cable program for 12 straight weeks. The series, which just ended its 11th season, has nabbed seven million unduplicated total viewers, making it the number one and most watched original program on entertainment cable among Households, Total Viewers, Women 18+ and Persons 18+, according to Nielsen.

Hallmark also became the number one most-watched entertainment cable network in weekend total day among households, total viewers and women and persons 18+ and was the number two most-watched entertainment cable network in both total day and primetime with Women 18+.

Season 12 premieres in 2025.