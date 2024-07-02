Katherine Heigl Takes on Rumors She Turned Down Emmy Nomination for Grey's Anatomy

Steven Bergman Photography

Katherine Heigl is taking on the rumors she turned down an Emmy nomination while starring on Grey's Anatomy as Dr. Izzie Stevens.

The original Grey's cast member dropped by Shannen Doherty's Let's Be Clear podcast to talk about her time on the long-running ABC medical drama/soap opera and how the rumor started.

During the interview Doherty mentions that Heigl turned down the nomination, to which Heigl replied she, "didn't turn it down."

You have to submit your work and then they deliberate and then they decide if they want to give you a nomination. I just didn’t submit my work that year.

She mentioned the topic came up recently while talking with her mother and how, in retrospect, she would have done things differently.

“I should have said nothing,” she continued. “I should have said, ‘Oh, I forgot,’ because it created such a maelstrom that was so unnecessary, and it really was.”

Heigl then shared that back then she was trying to be snarky, because she didn't feel her work was worthy of submission.

I didn’t think I had anything that warranted even the consideration for a nomination. I just wasn’t proud of my work. I would never be so bold or so arrogant to turn down a nomination. I would take that nomination if it came my way. I’d be down.

Since Grey's Anatomy, Heigl has appeared in multiple films, had a run on USA Network's Suits and starred in Netflix's Firefly Lane for two seasons.

Last year she reunited with Ellen Pompeo for Variety's Actors on Actors and the two discussed the Grey's Anatomy, Shonda Rhimes and their friendship.