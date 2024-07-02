The Bold and the Beautiful's Thorsten Kaye on Daytime Emmy Submissions: "Funny Stuff Doesn't Win!" (INTERVIEW)

Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye was live and in living color at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Accompanied by his daughter, McKenna Kaye, the actor waltzed on the red carpet with the intent of becoming the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for the second year in a row! Daytime Confidential spoke with Thorsten about extending his reign as Lead Actor, and of course all things Ridge Forrester.

“You know, that’s a really short reign!” Kaye quips since the previous ceremony was in December due to the Writers and Actors Strikes. The chance of a repeat made him reflect on the weight of it all. “It would have been nice to reign a little longer without that kind of pressure on you.”

He seemed to be grace under pressure, a sharp contrast to Ridge Forrester's past year. The prodigal Forrester son went through it: another chapter in his love triangle with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen), drama in the family fashion house, and his father Eric (John McCook) almost going to glory! What is it like doing all those heavy scenes? Kaye shared his thoughts.

“People like the heavy stuff, right? Funny stuff doesn't win! It's always tears and people dying and stuff. I got to work with the great John McCook. Honestly, what we do together doesn't even matter. I just love spending time with that man. It was a little tough doing a scene where he may not be coming back to us, but he's here. He's working, and he's alright.”

Ridge was tasked with the big decision on whether to pull the plug on Eric. Kaye thinks there may more consequences down the road to Ridge’s choice!

“I gotta tell you not making the decision that he wanted. It's probably gonna come back, maybe not this week, but it's kind of got to come back sometime.”

As with any soap, all things come back around eventually. This time, it’s Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) vs. Brooke! The two most important women in Ridge’s life just can’t get along. Should the ladies battle it out? “Go for it! That's been going on for a while, but we'll see. It's always nice to see those guys together. It's nice to see Brooke more involved in the business, and it's gonna be a fun thing to see!”

In real life, the night proved to be successful. Kaye took home the gold once again as 2024’s Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series! After the win, the actor was living it up!

“It feels really nice. I’m not a words guy, but it feels nice to be honored in that way by people that you respect. I just wanted to make sure that I told the people that I love most in the world that they know that I do.”

Congratulations Thorsten on your second win!