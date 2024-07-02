The Young and the Restless Recap: Victor Wants His Investment in Glissade to Remain a Mystery

Eric Braeden

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Audra and Kyle meet up with Victor in the park. He’s thrilled to see neither of them has murdered the other. Kyle and Audra explain they’ve worked everything out and take a seat. Kyle says Victor’s pitch was convincing and he’s completely out at Jabot. With that, Victor shakes his hand. Audra says they need to put out a press release. Kyle and Audra bicker for a bit before Victor says he wants his name kept out of everything. He wants to mystery investor to remain hidden.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Audra Questions Kyle’s Whiplash Decision Making

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!