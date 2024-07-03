Days of Our Lives Recap: Chad Asks Paulina’s Permission to Exhume Abigail’s Body

Billy Flynn

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Marlena chats on the phone with Johnny about the miscarriage and she offers her condolences. Just then, Steve arrives to tell her about his chat with Jada. He says he left John out of the story and wanted Marlena to know in case Jada questions her.

Steve asks about John’s trip to Greece. They both thought he would be back by now. Marlena is concerned because they haven’t been able to talk on the phone and the text messages are short. She goes on to ask if Steve knows John tried to kill him the day of the wedding. Steve is clearly surprised, and Marlena explains what happened. She thinks John is staying away so he doesn’t hurt Steve.

Marlena thanks Steve for protecting John. Steve says he’ll always have John’s back. Further, he blames himself for the trouble with Clyde and Konstantin. Just then, Steve gets a call from Justin. Steve tells Marlena that EJ gave him a suspended sentence and 100 hours of community service (you know, like everyone does who’s involved in a prison break).

Salem PD – Lobby: Stephanie frantically asks Jada to chat with Bobby. She follows up by telling her what happened at Bayview. Stephanie thinks Jada is the best person to speak with him because she knows Bobby best. Jada isn’t certain she’s the best person to speak with Bobby but Stephanie convinces her otherwise. She wants to go now but Stephanie says she can’t go with Jada because of how she lost it on Bobby earlier. Stephanie thanks Jada and they embrace.

Bayview: Bobby takes his medications and pours them into a cylinder in the bed (Why is no one watching him swallow his meds?). He sits down to read a book when Jada arrives. Bobby immediately knows either Stephanie or Marlena or both are responsible for her visit. Jada says they’re worried about him as is she. She tells Bobby she realizes he had no control over what happened in their marriage. Bobby warms to her saying he never meant to hurt her. Jada says she accepts his apology and still cares about him.

Bobby asks if they can get back together but Jada reminds him, they are divorced. He says Everett signed the divorce papers, but Jada continues. She tells him Everett is who he actually is and Bobby is only an alter. Bobby goes off and says she has no idea what he does to protect Everett from the horrors he’s experienced. Jada shifts telling Bobby how strong he is, maybe too strong. She thinks he needs to let Everett re-emerge to face the truth, which may actually help Bobby.

Bobby catches onto the plan and realizes she is really focused on Everett’s return. Jada leans in saying Bobby will always be a part of Everett. Bobby thinks there’s something he can give her that Everett never could. He can help her solve a crime. Jada is intrigued and Bobby says he can help her solve an important cold case. If Everett comes back, the truth will remain hidden. Jada pushes and Bobby says he’s talking about a murder.

Horton House: Chad is reviewing the video of the blond woman for the umpteenth time and Julie wonders what’s keeping the technician who’s going to work on the clarity. She wonders if Chad is ready to actually learn the truth about the video. Chad feels badly he can’t remember how Abigail acted and moved. It’s keeping him from being able to figure out whether or not the woman in the video is actually Abigail. Just then, Chad remembers talking to Kayla the night she died. He wonders if Kayla could possibly have been wrong about Abigail (not that Kayla has ever missed anything when pronouncing folks dead…).

Julie thinks Chad should go talk to Kayla. He’s hesitant but, shockingly, Julie is persistent.

Brady Pub: Kate and Kayla are chatting about Body and Soul being cancelled. Kate reads it was a surprise cancellation. Kayla wonders if Abe knows and they both discuss how much he loved it.

Paulina and Abe’s Place: Abe wishes Paulina a happy 4th of July and they chat about Johnny and Chanel staying in town. Just then, Paulina realizes it’s time for Body and Soul. They turn on the tv and realize it’s not on. Abe wonders what happened to his favorite show.

Kate arrives and tells Abe that Body and Soul was cancelled. She explains the issues she read about behind the scenes but Abe is despondent. Kate thinks they can use the show’s cancellation to their advantage in terms of creating their own show. Abe is upset because he will never know the outcome of all the storylines.

Horton Square: Stephanie and Paulina meet to discuss business. Stephanie thinks they need to talk about another PR crisis. She says the optics are not good because she fired a woman of color and replaced her with a rich white man, whom she had also previously fired. Paulina explains why she fired Melinda and how EJ resolved their previous conflicts. Stephanie says people think she treated “Trask like trash.”

Paulina doesn’t know what she’s supposed to do as EJ’s rehiring is a done deal. Stephanie tells her to put a halt to the personnel changes. Further, she wants Paulina to lean into the changes she’s made. They’ll launch a PR campaign to make EJ look good, focusing on him righting a wrong regarding Gabi’s release from prison. Stephanie will set up a press conference to explain the situation and Paulina will present her plans for the future. Paulina thinks it will seem like she’s bragging about her accomplishments. Stephanie relents suggesting they let EJ give the press conference solo. Paulina agrees to contact him but also can’t believe she’s putting all her eggs in EJ’s basket.

University Hospital – Kayla’s Office: Chad arrives and asks for confidentiality in their conversation (HAHAHAHAHAHA!). She agrees and Chad says he wants to talk about Abigail. They review the video but Kayla can’t tell if it’s Abigail. He explains what Clyde told him and Kayla understands why he’s investigating.

Kayla tells Chad that Abigail lost so much blood, it would almost be impossible for her to survive. However, stranger things have happened. Kayla notes there are drugs which make it seem like someone is dead. She notes that Abigail’s body was taken to the morgue but there was no autopsy. Kayla thinks he needs to get in touch with the funeral home as they would’ve been responsible for embalming her.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Kate and Abe Decide to Produce a Soap Opera

Endings

Kate thinks she and Abe could try to buy the rights to Body and Soul which would be easier than creating a brand new show.

Steve arrives at Kayla’s office and tells her about the deal Justin made for him. They embrace but she senses something isn’t right. Steve says he needs to go to Greece because John needs him.

Stephanie arrives at Marlena’s penthouse to update her about Everett. She apologizes for what happened at Bayview and tells her about sending Jada over there.

Jada asks about the murder but Bobby says she should come back to see him tomorrow.

Paulina leaves EJ a message when Chad walks up to ask for her permission to exhume Abigail’s body.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!