Gary Ramps Up His Sinister Plans For Andi and Her Friends Tonight on Tyler Perry's Sistas

An increasingly unhinged Gary (Chido Nwokocha) continues to put the screws to ex-flame Andi (KJ Smith), her new boo Jordan (Devin Way) and Jordan's sister Penelope (Days of Our Lives' Sal Stowers) on Tyler Perry's Sistas. In tonight's all-new episode, a discombobulated Jordan struggles with his memory after being drugged by one of Gary's henchmen.

Elsewhere in Atlanta, Andi's whip smart paralegal Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) is thisclose to figuring out slimy rival lawyer Hayden (Chris Warren) is showing more than his legal briefs to their firm's top client, billionaire Marie Willis (All My Children's Tonya Pinkins). Pinkins has proven quite the Season 7 scene stealer as the indominable Marie. BET.com recently offered up Five Reasons Why Marie Willis is a Villain. Personally, we don't think she's so bad!

The remaining members of Andi's "Sister Circle" are also experiencing plenty of drama in Season 7. Bank manager Sabrina's (Novi Brown) juice bar proprietor boyfriend Rich (Monti Washington) has made it clear he doesn't want children. Meanwhile, 'Brina continues her IVF journey. Will their relationship survive Rich's fear that Sabrina is trying to trap him?

Zany airline worker Danni (Mignon) was barely adjusting to the arrival of her man's bad-ass kids when Tony's (Branden Wellington) ex-wife Sergeant Tiffany Hamilton (Sebrina Purcell) showed up. Does Tiffany want her family back? If so, what is Danni going to do about it?

If y'all think the other Sistas are going through changes, hairdresser Karen (Ebony Obsidian) recently learned she's pregnant with twins by two different fathers! Karen should do a Zoom call with DAYS' Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) for some advice on how to handle this sticky situation!

With so much juicy, sudsy mess going on, is it any wonder TVLine wanted an Exclusive Sneak Peek at tonight's all-new episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas (written by Ginny and Georgia scribe Kourtney Richards)? Read it here then make sure to tune in to BET tonight at 9 EST/8C!